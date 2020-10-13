BriefSocial MediaFacebook
Updated:

Misinformation Prevalence Touches New Heights for Facebook: 3x More In Comparison to 2016

By Jayesh Sharma
16
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 1

The Jaw-Dropping Discount on iPhone 11 Is Finally Here, And You Must Not Miss It

The discount on iPhone 11 can never be as alluring as this one. Gone...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

iPhone 12 Mini Is The Greatest Threat To Android Dominance, Ever!

The fascination for Apple iPhone among Android smartphone users has been noticed in various studies conducted at...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Does CBD Really Help To Get Rid Of Stress?

Stress is an unavoidable part of life, especially in today’s fast-paced society. A normal amount of stress...
Read more

Misinformation is maligning Facebook’s reputation in multitudinous ways.

In what seems like a sustained series of issues, engagement from misleading websites on Facebook has increased threefold since 2016 by a study published by German Marshall Fund Digital, the digital wing of the Washington, DC-based public policy think tank.

This can be constituted as the latest claim to infamy for Facebook. The report found that the total number of user interactions with articles from deceptive outlets (that publish false or manipulated information) increased by a whopping 242% between the third quarter of 2016 and the third quarter of 2020.

Advertisements

Since the same third quarter of 2016, the number of articles from False Content Producers jumped by 102 percent and the number of articles from Manipulators increased by 293 percent.

Only 10 outlets, out of many a thousand, received 62% of those interactions, GMF Digital reported. The researchers in the study categorized outlets as either “False Content Producers” for sites that provide information that’s false, and “Manipulators” for sites, like Breitbart, that presented claims unsubstantiated by evidence.

Facebook’s attempts to arbitrate and intervene in culling misinformation on the platform has come into renewed focus ahead of the US presidential election.

2016 was a rather fateful year for the US. However, Judging by the way that Facebook has handled some of the factually incorrect posts of the sitting President Mr. Trump this year, it has indeed stirred nightmarish memories of 2016.   

In April 2019, CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself testified before the Congress and apologized for making “a big mistake,” including exposing up to 87 million users’ data to Trump campaign consultants (a privacy breach for which Facebook was fined $5 billion); concealing an organized Russian effort to interfere in the 2016 election, and continually failing to regulate genocidal hate speech.

Advertisements

There are moves which reek of the past in election cycle ‘20 too. As reported by reputed news agency CNN last month, Facebook has, fortuitously or not, allowed political advertisers to target hundreds of misleading ads about Joe Biden and the US Postal Service to swing-state voters ranging from Florida to Wisconsin in recent weeks. This again, goes on to highlight an apparent failure to enforce its own rules, especially when it stands two months before Election Day.

The social media has been strongly called out in the past by civil rights leaders and users alike for ineffectual handling of proliferating hate speech and misinformation concerns on its platform.

When considering that the study found the number of interactions with manipulative outlets in the second quarter of 2020 alone was greater than the number of interactions in all of 2017, it is a grave phase indeed.

While acknowledging the concerning nature of the data found in the study, it also earnestly defended its continuing measures against such issues. An appointed spokesperson from Facebook was of the view that engagement doesn’t take into account what the majority of Facebook users actually see on the site, and shouldn’t reflect the progress Facebook has made in limiting misinformation since 2016.

 Detailing further, the spokesperson elaborated that while the company has been active in setting up the largest fact-checking network of any platform, it has also made investments in highlighting original, informative reporting, and changed their products to ensure fewer people see false information and are made aware of it when they do.

Third-party fact-checkers are indeed responsible for verifying much of the content publishers post on Facebook, and are part of “a three-part approach” that Facebook takes in “addressing problematic content across” its apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Director of GMF Digital, also warned against the prevalent trend.

“Disinformation is infecting our democratic discourse at rates that threaten the long-term health of our democracy. A handful of sites masquerading as news outlets are spreading even more outright false and manipulative information than in the period around the 2016 election.”

With the mighty reach of the company, it should learn to shoulder responsibility. Rumormongering, enabling reckless distribution of partisan information is paranoia festering in the society lest stringent measures are taken to combat it. While Facebook strenuously defends its actions, it is also true that the responses indicate they are falling short and must do more.

The onus is on Facebook to show intent to quell misinformation.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Previous articleIs Selling Damaged Car Online More Profitable Than Selling To A Dealer?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Misinformation Prevalence Touches New Heights for Facebook: 3x More In Comparison to 2016

Misinformation is maligning Facebook’s reputation in multitudinous ways. In what seems like a sustained...
Read more
Brief

Is Selling Damaged Car Online More Profitable Than Selling To A Dealer?

Dazeinfo - 0
If you’ve been in an accident or your car has simply reached the end of its road, your next step will likely...
Read more
Brief

Beware: Amazon, Flipkart And Hackers Are Set To Lure You With ‘Never Before’ Offers

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Amazon, the global retail-giant which has managed to keep growing in the middle of a pandemic, was forced to delay its much-awaited...
Read more
Brief

50% Surge in Ransomware Attacks in Q3 2020: An Ominous Stat

Jayesh Sharma - 0
They have set their eyes upon the prey, out from afar. Organizations, users et al better watch out...
Read more
Brief

Most Successful Tech Vlogs on Instagram You Must Take A Cue From To Promote Your Brand

Aarzu Khan - 0
There is no denying that successful tech vloggers can boost the visibility of a brand on Instagram. Today, Instagram is among the...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Makes Festive Season More Exciting With ₹7 Billion Investment in Amazon Pay

Jayesh Sharma - 0
It seems as if Amazon is planning to pull out all stops to light up this festive season. In...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Facebook-Jio Deal: Pact for Limited Data Sharing Or Route For Repeat Offence?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Shades of Deja-vu? Seen this situation unfold before? Anybody can be forgiven for asking twice, but are we really buying Facebook’s limited...
Read more

It’s Time For Google, Apple, Amazon And Facebook To Break Up: Lawmaker

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-awaited congressional report on Big Tech firms and antitrust which was supposed to release earlier this week has been postponed once...
Read more

Facebook’s Chasm Of Distrust: An Ever-Deepening Divide

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Facebook, the world's most popular social media platform has failed measurably as it is voted as the least trusted social media platform...
Read more

Facebook Spying On Instagram Users Through Camera: Claims A Recent Lawsuit

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When it comes to privacy, the Mark Zuckerberg led social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) always manages to land itself in...
Read more

Facebook In Hot Water Again: Whistleblower Accuses Facebook Of Ignoring Election Manipulations

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) just got punched in its gut by one of their former employees turned whistleblower. It seems like the social...
Read more

Facebook Focuses On Gen Z With New Product ‘Campus’: What’s Cooking?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook which today boasts of 2.6 billion monthly active users worldwide was started from a dorm and launched as an exclusive ‘college-only’...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.