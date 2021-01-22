BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Smartphone Resale Value: Depreciation Is Surprising Enough [REPORT]

By Jayesh Sharma
3
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

A Majority of Web Professionals Prefer WordPress For Building Websites [STUDY]

The advancement in technology and network infrastructure has triggered an unprecedented competition among web professionals, who are willing to launch...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Skeletons in the Closet? Google-Facebook Involved in Secret Online Advertising Deal

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. And when two titans happen to decide upon an alliance,...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Snapchat Spotlight: A New Way for Creators to Earn Money

Short-form video applications have increased overwhelmingly in popularity in recent times. The surge in this format of...
Read more

It’s a tad cliché and true that smartphones have permeated every sphere of our life. The ceaseless tech breakthroughs have led to a churn of smartphones all around. And given the number of resales spawned by the manufacture of hefty cell phone numbers, it is only fitting that the people get the best deals. An emerging study looks to do just that – enhance essential knowledge of consumers looking to leverage the value of their old smartphones in trades and upgrade.

Cell phone trade-in site BankMyCell’s latest report has come with an assortment of fascinating observations for those looking to indulge in some smartphone flogging in the coming year. The report, compiled after tracking 310 device resale values from multiple vendors (on an hourly basis), shows which smartphones are most likely to sap their resale value by the trifecta of the brand, model, and operating system.

Keeping a close watch on all smartphone activity through the year 2020-2021, BankMyCell’s notable observations for the year’s biggest winners and losers were made thus.

Advertisements

Starting out categorically to cover some of the most significant stats, let us glance through the bouts one by one to gauge the extent of the report’s findings.

Bout 1: Flagship Android Devices Depreciate Double the Rate of iPhones:

Contrasting the flagship Android and the plum iPhone devices in gap terms of one, two, and four years, the information which came to light tells us how depreciation rates are skewed towards the flagship Android offerings.   

• When considering for one year, the current average depreciation of a new iPhone’s trade-in value came out to be -16.70%, as compared to Android’s -33.62%.

• In two years, the current average depreciation of a new iPhone’s trade-in value was reported at -35.47% in comparison with Android’s -61.50%.

• After four years, even though the figures try reaching even keel, iPhones still lost an average of -66.43% of their initial buyback value, which is quite lower than Androids -81.11%.

Advertisements

Bout 2: Budget Android Devices Lose an Average Of -52.61% in Year One

Moving into the budget Android smartphone devices, the observations look on the dire side.

It was found that on average, Android devices with launch prices sub $350 lost as much as half their trade-in value in just one year. The owners of all prevalent budget smartphone brands like Samsung, Motorola, LG, HTC, and Google reported losing an average of -52.61% of their trade-in value in 2019-2020.

• Considering by gaps year-wise, the resale value of budget Android smartphones were slashed by -73.61% in the first year, -85.15% over a two year period, and a whopping -94.90% from initial to the fourth year.

• In some examples cited by the report in this category, the Samsung A50 reportedly lost -79.94% of its trade-in value from March 2019 to December 2020.

• Another one, the Motorola G7 range, lost up to -74.17% of its trade-in value in 9 months in 2019, then further getting cut by -61.97% between Jan-Dec 2020.

Clearly, Apple’s iPhone segment did well to hold their won against the more populace android phones.

The report by the trade-in site also included some snippets of devices bearing noteworthy market presence.

Bout 3 – Notable device H2H’s

iPhone 11 vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Buyback Prices (Early S21 Warning)

Comparing two heavyweights in their respective segments here also alludes to a potential warning for the Galaxy S21 model.                                                                            

The report found that the ever voguish iPhone 11 range equated to 12.35% of all the trade-ins going through the site in 2020.

Looking at the head to head in price retention,

• iPhone 11 lost 12.84% of its trade-in value in the whole of 2020, compared with the Galaxy S20 losing a steep -34.73% in only nine months since launch.

• iPhone 11 Pro lost 21.31% of its trade-in value throughout 2020, compared with the Galaxy S20+ again losing a steady -30.59% in nine months since model launch.

• iPhone 11 Pro Max lost merely 15.96% of its trade-in value in the whole of 2020, compared with the Galaxy S20 Ultra being bled by -36.30% in only nine months since launch.

The study also came with some distinct analysis of the depreciation from these devices from launch day price, and the data uncovered was found to be shocking.

Just nine months into the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra release, its buyback price marked down to 64.71% less than its original retail value.

By comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, from the time of its release had lost almost half less at -32.22% from its original retail value.

Further excavation in the report spells that there’s some black sheep in for Apple here too!

iPhone SE 2020 Resale Value nosedived in 8 Months

Beguiling convention, the iPhone SE 2020 did not follow the -16.70% average decline set by other iPhone models in the first year. In a surprising turn, the iPhone SE 2020 lost an average of -38.32% of its resale price within the first eight months. Looking by all variants –

• iPhone SE 2020 (64GB) sold for $399, had an initially used buyback price for $290, ended up on $175 at the end of the year (-39.66% loss).

• iPhone SE 2020 (128GB) retailed for $449, having an initially used buyback price for $350, ended the year on $220 (-37.14% loss).

• iPhone SE 2020 (256GB) went for $549 after possessing an initially used buyback price for $380. It ended the year on $235 (-37.14% loss).

Google also featured in the report with the Pixel 4 and had to bag the highest depreciation by price or percentage by virtue of Pixel smartphones.

It was found that consumers who owned one of the top 10 most traded-in Google Pixel phones in 2020 lost an average of -40.17%(almost half!) of the device’s value in one year.

• Furthermore, in 2020, the average trade-in depreciation of all Google Pixel phones was found to be hovering around -38.46% across all models and storage sizes.

• Google’s Pixel 4 & 4 XL devices especially were at the receiving end of losing $154-$163, which is very considerable, seeing as their initial trade-in values ranged from $380 to $490 in January 2020.

Bout 4 – Motorola, HTC & Sony: The Worst Phones for Price Retention

Lastly, users and enthusiasts have to keep in mind the phone brands that lost big in 2020.

According to the data gathered, the unfortunate top three brands whose devices lost the highest percentage were:

• #1 – HTC, whose smartphone trade-in prices depreciated a stark -53.08% on average between Jan – Dec of 2020. For the company, the HTC U11 Life (2017) was the highest, depreciating at close to -81.82%.

• #2 – The Motorola smartphone trade-in prices tumbled by -42.57% on average in the same span and Motorola G7 (2019) contributed the most, clocking losses at -61.97%.

• #3 – Sony’s smartphone trade-in prices dwindled -39.51% on average in the same year period, with Sony Xperia XA2 (2018) depreciating at a sizeable -72.22% rate.

 Glancing at the picks of the report, it is enough to say that these illuminating facts and figures sorted by the keenest analysis are worth their weight in gold for those looking to peddle smartphones in the coming year. So forewarned users, remember the figures and proceed with caution on your next trade-in!

Stay tuned for more updates.

Previous articleHappy Birthday David Rosen: The Man Who Made Our Childhood Fun-Filled

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Smartphone Resale Value: Depreciation Is Surprising Enough [REPORT]

It's a tad cliché and true that smartphones have permeated every sphere of our life. The ceaseless...
Read more
Brief

Reliance-Future Deal Is Approved By SEBI But Biyani May Not Be Happy With It!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite Amazon trying its best to stick a fork between the Reliance-Future deal, the Indian market regulator SEBI has finally given the...
Read more
Brief

Skeletons in the Closet? Google-Facebook Involved in Secret Online Advertising Deal

Jayesh Sharma - 0
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. And when two titans happen to decide upon an alliance, there are bound to be...
Read more
Brief

The Sudden Reappearance of Missing Jack Ma Leaves People Guessing About Many Things!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Jack Ma was preparing to publicly float Ant Group - what was billed to be the largest IPO in the world in...
Read more
Apple

Apple Foldable iPhone May Surprise You, But It Won’t Launch This Year!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Rumours of a foldable iPhone have long been circulating on the internet. However, until now there was little to no indication Apple...
Read more
Brief

Snapchat Spotlight: A New Way for Creators to Earn Money

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Short-form video applications have increased overwhelmingly in popularity in recent times. The surge in this format of online content, according to most,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Apple To Ramp Up iPhone Production To Cash In On The 5G-Handset Demand Surge!

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is all set to squeeze every penny out of the surging demand for 5G enabled devices.
Read more

Tata Sons Wants India To Become Apple’s New Manufacturing Powerhouse for iPhones!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like the Tata Group has taken it upon themselves to make sure India becomes Apple's new manufacturing powerhouse for iPhones.
Read more

Why Is Apple Watch Series Selling Like Hot-Cakes!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple Watch, the iPhone Maker’s biggest innovation when it comes to health-tech, has been doing phenomenally well in sales.
Read more

Will Work From Home Tax Become the New Normal?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
In what might become groundbreaking introductory research for shaping future taxation policies, Luke Templeman starts by writing "for years we have needed...
Read more

Samsung Overtakes Xiaomi in India: Hour of Glory or Portent of Things to Come?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The smartphone shipments in India has shattered all the previous record in Q3 2020. The crown at the top...
Read more

Mobile Internet Speed In India: From Bad To Worse [REPORT]

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
: The average mobile Internet speed in India recorded 13.15 Mbps in the month of December 2020. Out of 139 countries, India...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.