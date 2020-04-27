CompaniesAppleBriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

iPhone SE 2: The Cheapest iPhone Beats The Most Expensive Android Phone

By Vaibhav
51
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Is This The Beginning of The End Of Free Google Search?

With over 91% market share Google Search has been leveraging on the monopoly it has created, for...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

A Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

The advent of the COVID-19 has impacted all kinds of businesses no matter how big or small...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Invests In Jio: Acquires 9.9% Stake At $66 Billion Valuation

In a major development, Facebook has made its largest investment in India by buying 9.99% stake of...
Read more

People around the world have been waiting for iPhone SE 2 for a long time. Unfortunately, due to the widespread outbreak of the Coronavirus, the wait became a little longer than expected. Finally, on April 15, 2020, Apple unveiled Apple iPhone SE 2020, aka iPhone SE 2020, aka iPhone SE – the cheapest iPhone Apple has ever made. And in no time, it has started turning heads already.

The sales of iPhone SE Kicked off on 24th April, Friday. In no time the internet got flooded with the previews and initial reviews of iPhone SE, mostly overwhelming. The biggest head-turner proved to be the processor of iPhone SE as the Cupertino based tech giant managed to provide the flagship processor of iPhone 11 in a mid-range smartphone. This alone made the new iPhone SE all-powerful in terms of processing speed and features in that price range.

Many online reviews claimed that this cheapest iPhone ever was already ahead of the curve than the best premium Android smartphones. Although the praises seem to be underestimating the Android smartphones, there are many under the hood elements to consider it.

Advertisements

iPhone SE: What Puts It Ahead

There are many factors to consider when we compare to different smartphones. Processing capabilities, battery life-span, speed, camera quality are some of the most important ones. When we compare such factors of the premium Android smartphones, the dominance of the new iPhone becomes more evident.

Processors: Snapdragon 865 Vs Apple A13

The latest Snapdragon Processor 865 series is the fastest processor for any Android smartphone can get. OEMs, however, use it mainly in premium Android smartphones – devices price tagged with $599 or more. On the other hand, the new iPhone SE 2 comes with the same processor Apple is put under the hood of iPhone 11 – the latest flagship of Apple. It’s like putting an iPhone 11 power into iPhone 8 body.

Both the processors are based on a 7nm processing chip component. However, even after giving their best to the 865 series, Qualcomm still lags behind Apple’s A13 bionic processor in terms of overall CPU and GPU performance. The tech giant claims that Snapdragon 865 series is 25% faster than the 855 series. However, the A13 processor was already proved to be 50% faster than the 855 plus according to a Geekbench test. Simple math suggests that the Apple A13 processor is still 25% faster than the Snapdragon 865 series.

No wonder, Google is trying to launch its own chipset to compete with Apple.

Battery Life:

A smartphone is also judged based on its battery life. One biggest difference between the Snapdragon 865 series and the A13 processor is Snapdragon’s support of 5G technology. Although smartphone powered with 5G capability sounds most fascinating, it is a big hurdle in a smartphone’s battery performance. The 5G technology would tend to drain the battery of any smartphone which would have the 865 series. On the other hand, the new A13 bionic processor is designed to optimize the battery life of its iPhone.

Advertisements

Support:

One of the most important factors considered by customers while buying a smartphone is the support. Most of the Android smartphones have the support of no more than 2 years. Even the best ones stop getting updates after 2.5 years. The fragmentation of Android is the biggest challenge and it’s no secret.

However, the new iPhone SE 2 would have support from Apple for many years to come. The moment company would release future updates for its iOS, the smartphone would get it immediately. The reason being, it is built on the same features as the iPhone 11. As, long as iPhone 11 series gets updates, it will too. All the latest updates being received by iPhone 6S – the smartphone launched by Apple 5 years ago – is a great testimony to this fact.

iPhone SE 2: The Compromises

iPhone SE 2 offers the best flagship features of the current iPhone. However, the company had to cut some corners to fit it into the mid-priced smartphones segment. The body of the new smartphone is made up of glass with its sides and chassis made of aluminium – much similar to the iPhone 8. It features only a single rear camera and lacks features like Night Mode, Slofie, Deep Focus, and also does not have Face ID. However, its best feature of having the latest flagship processor launched from Apple in a $399 iPhone just overshadows these setbacks.

All said and done, Apple iPhone SE seems to be offering value for money in this price segment. Considering the brand aspiration to own an iPhone people have and the overall feature of the new iPhone SE, it becomes evident that for now, it is the best smartphone in that price-range with no competition at all.

Previous articleMicrosoft To Invest In Paytm: What’s On The Cards?
Next articleNetflix Costs and Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 2012 – Q1 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleVaibhav - 0

iPhone SE 2: The Cheapest iPhone Beats The Most Expensive Android Phone

People around the world have been waiting for iPhone SE 2 for a long time. Unfortunately, due...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft To Invest In Paytm: What’s On The Cards?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Looks like India startups have suddenly become hot favourites for US tech giants. After the big announcement of Reliance Jio Facebook investment...
Read more
Brief

PhonePe IPO: Eyes On 2023 But Will It Become A Reality?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The entire digital payments industry in India has been going through a bit of a rough patch since the very beginning of...
Read more
Brief

Investing In Employees Is The Best Strategy Business Owners Must Employe!

Aarzu Khan - 0
As an entrepreneur, you know that running a successful business means making a wide range of different investments. Companies must invest their...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Room Is Here To Topple Zoom And Dominate Video Conferencing Market

Aarzu Khan - 0
Facebook has now rolled out new features in its video calling domain to capture the now dominant market. The company recently introduced...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Ads: One More Reason To Delete Your Mobile Number From Facebook, Immediately!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Remember, how aggressively Facebook has been pushing you to add your mobile number to your account for the last many months? Reasoning...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Apple Ring: Command Nearby Devices By Gesture Control

Brief Vaibhav - 0
People have imagined getting cool electronic rings every time they see a James Bond movie. However, it seems that these Scifi rings...
Read more

Should Apple Take Advantage Of Disney’s Stock Crash And Acquire It?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Covid-19 outbreak caused Disney’s stock to fall below $100 for the first time in the last one and a half year...
Read more

Apple iPhone 9 Launch: Not The Date, The Price That Could Turn Heads!

Apple Vaibhav - 0
The much-awaited launch of iPhone 9, aka iPhone SE 2, could take place on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Apple...
Read more

Apple Is Aware Of The Serious Bug in iPhone, But Don’t Want to Talk About It!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Off late, the issues with Apple iPhone has been only increasing. Most of the time Tim Cook and Team is quick to...
Read more

Coronavirus Has Reportedly Killed The Low Priced iPhone 9, At least For Now!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The fast-spreading of the coronavirus is a known fact now, having been declared a worldwide Pandemic by the World Health Organization. Unfortunately,...
Read more

The Coronavirus Outbreak Leads To An Important Experiment: Effectiveness Of Remote Working!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19, has become a big menace and a global nightmare for all. In the last...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.