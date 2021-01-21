BriefInternet
Updated:

Reliance-Future Deal Is Approved By SEBI But Biyani May Not Be Happy With It!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
18
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Trump Administration Has Landed Its Final Blow On Chinese Companies: Xiaomi Blacklisted!

In its recent move to safeguard national security, the United States’ Trump Administration has decided to go...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Huawei Is Gunning For Acquiring A Fifth Of Android’s Userbase With Its Own HarmonyOS!

After Google’s ban on Huawei in 2019, the Chinese-origin tech company is all set to roll out...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

WhatsApp Might Lose 60 Million Indian Users Post Updated Policy Changes, New Survey Reveals!

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform’s decision to update their privacy and terms of service brought about a...
Read more

Despite Amazon trying its best to stick a fork between the Reliance-Future deal, the Indian market regulator SEBI has finally given the transaction the go-green signal!

On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India granted Future Group the permission to go ahead with their proposed sale of assets to Reliance Retail based on which the BSE aka Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its “no adverse observation” report to the humongous Rs 25,000-crore deal.

The e-commerce behemoth wrote several letters to the SEBI and many other regulatory agencies to suspense the review of the Future-Reliance deal and give it a no-objection certificate on the grounds that their challenge was still being scrutinised before the Delhi High Court. But, now it seems like the victory is very close to slipping away from Amazon’s hands!

Advertisements

Five months post the announcement of the deal, SEBI has allowed it to go through, albeit, with some conditions applied. The BSE, in its observation letter, stated that the market regulator, whilst seeking the approval of shareholders or the National Company Law Tribunal aka NCLT, has asked Future Group to mention all the pending litigation procedures before Delhi High Court along with arbitration proceedings by Amazon which contests deal. But that’s not all.

There is another catch involved as well, which is definitely making Kishore Biyani, the founder & CEO of Future Group, anxious – just like before!

BSE announced that SEBI’s approval on the draft scheme of Future Group’s arrangement with Reliance will be subjected to the outcome of the legal proceedings that are still waiting to be resolved.

An Amazon spokesperson, commenting on the development, said that the letters issued by the BSE and NSE clearly state that SEBI giving their go-ahead on the  “draft scheme of arrangement”, i.e proposed transaction is subjected to the outcome of the ongoing arbitration and all other legal proceedings. Thus, Amazon will continue to rely on legal remedies to enforce their rights.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has directed Future Group to ensure all of the details of the complaints made by Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC and the submissions of its group firm Future Retail are kept track of.

Advertisements

Along with that, BSE’s observation letter mentioned that Future Group must make sure that they are disclosing all information about the latest financials of the companies involved in the scheme of the transaction before the NCLT.

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the validity of the observation letter will be six months, within which Future Group will need to submit the scheme to the National Company Law Tribunal.

Lastly, it mentioned that the Exchange still very much reserves the right to withdraw its ‘no adverse observation’ at any given stage if the information that is submitted is found to be incomplete, incorrect, misleading, false or for the violation of rules, the by-laws and the regulations of the exchange, listing agreement, guidelines/regulations issued by the statutory authorities.

It now remains to be seen how far will Amazon be able to maintain their temporary hold on the Future-Reliance agreement. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleSkeletons in the Closet? Google-Facebook Involved in Secret Online Advertising Deal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance-Future Deal Is Approved By SEBI But Biyani May Not Be Happy With It!

Despite Amazon trying its best to stick a fork between the Reliance-Future deal, the Indian market regulator...
Read more
Brief

Skeletons in the Closet? Google-Facebook Involved in Secret Online Advertising Deal

Jayesh Sharma - 0
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. And when two titans happen to decide upon an alliance, there are bound to be...
Read more
Brief

The Sudden Reappearance of Missing Jack Ma Leaves People Guessing About Many Things!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Jack Ma was preparing to publicly float Ant Group - what was billed to be the largest IPO in the world in...
Read more
Apple

Apple Foldable iPhone May Surprise You, But It Won’t Launch This Year!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Rumours of a foldable iPhone have long been circulating on the internet. However, until now there was little to no indication Apple...
Read more
Brief

Snapchat Spotlight: A New Way for Creators to Earn Money

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Short-form video applications have increased overwhelmingly in popularity in recent times. The surge in this format of online content, according to most,...
Read more
Brief

COVID-19 Unemployment Leading To Ageing Indian Workforce, CMIE Reports

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest data shared by the CMIE aka Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has highlighted a huge red flag.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Reliance Retail’s New Stratagem: Exit JioMart’s Direct Sale, Engage Kiranas

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
For a conglomerate to increase its presence and function in the most optimal of ways, the think tank must always be on...
Read more

Happy Birthday Jeff Bezos: The Ferocious Founder Of Amazing Amazon.com

Brief Abhishek - 0
One needs a better motivation and an even better idea before leaving his job, but one needs an undying passion for quitting...
Read more

Amazon, Swiggy Payment Processor Reports About 3.5 Crores Cardholders Data Breach

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Juspay, the leading Indian payment processing startup has been revealed to suffer a major data breach in which the masked credit and...
Read more

Amazon-Owned Startup Reveals New Autonomous Vehicle: The Future Of Ride-Hailing?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Google’s Waymo Project and UberATG, the recent contender in the autonomous vehicle space makes it evident that the driverless future will...
Read more

Future Retail Wants to Fast Track Deal With Reliance: Writes To SEBI For Clearance!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Tired of being stuck between rock and a hard place, Future Retail wants to fast track their deal with Reliance Retail.
Read more

Storm the Front: JioMart DAUs in India Top That of BigBasket And Grofers

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
JioMart has started with a beta test in December 2019. Crept up with an official rollout in the month of May this...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.