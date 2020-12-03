BriefTechnology
Updated:

Pre-Pandemic Level Job Recovery To Not Become A Reality Till 2024!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
23
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon Gets Slapped With Penalty As GOI Prepares To Tighten The Noose On Ecommerce Players!

In a recent move, the Indian Government slapped Amazon on its wrist for not mentioning the country...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India...
Read more

The COVID-19 pandemic led to millions of job losses all around the world. Now, while many reports suggest the global economy is on its path to recovery, a recent note from Moody’s says that the U.S. alone won’t regain the jobs that were lost during the early months of the pandemic till four years!

According to the Chief Economist Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics, close to 22 million U.S. jobs which were lost during March and April would not be regained before the year 2024.

In the United States, since March itself when COVID-19 started spreading like wildfire in the country, nearly 69 million filings were observed for unemployment benefits. However, out of them only 6.1 million reported having actually received the benefits for the week ended November 14th.

Advertisements

Zandi said that the recovery of the U.S. GDP wouldn’t co-relate with the job recovery rate as the later it is expected to be extremely slow-paced. In Q3, U.S. GDP surged close to 33%.

The chief economist of the analytics firm highlighted that the most suffered industries from the pandemic included retail, leisure, hospitality and recreational activities with smaller companies losing out to bigger competitors, particularly in retail.

The sectors which came out victorious during these tough times are technology, wholesaling, and professional services as in their case it was seen that the pandemic further helped them boost their business, he said.

But why?

Businesses in the domains, as mentioned above, deployed several changes in their business processes. They deployed the use of effective technologies, something they wouldn’t have invested into if the pandemic didn’t force them to so.

Advertisements

Zandi also mentioned that because of the lockdowns and self-quarantine, U.S. households didn’t spend on leisurely activities which helped them save up nearly $1.4 trillion more than they typically would under normal circumstances.

But, as far as employment is concerned things are still looking bad. According to the Labour Department, the number of U.S. unemployment filing numbers for the week ended Saturday rose to a whopping 778,000 which is more than what economists forecasted—thus hinting at the fact that the U.S. labour market is struggling quite heavily.

According to another media report, the total number of jobs in the United States is still more than 10 million below its typical peak. Ryan Sweet, another research economist at Moody’s, mentioned that the U.S. labour market is being observed to be losing its momentum. This is because the initial phase of the recovery has already run its course, and, as we advance, the next phase will be even more difficult.

The scenario in India is no different either. The former chairperson of the Centre for Labour Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, in a statement, mentioned that India should not expect job recovery to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023-24.

He further mentioned that the devastating effect that the pandemic brought to India made its already sluggish economy only worse and tipped it towards the downside.

Despite the facts that Indian companies are leaving no stone unturned to capitalise on the exploded adoption of internet and smartphone, the things are coming back to normal at a very slow space. Besides, the fear of multiple waves of Covid19 and availability of Vaccine to masses not before the second half of 2021 has jeopardised the offline market conditions. The distress sale of Future Group and many other companies which are effected the worse due to pandemic is a clear sign that the struggle for the retail market – which plays a vital role in the nation’s employment scenario – will continue in 2021 as well. All of it will have an adverse effect on the recovery of jobs lost during 2020.

What are your thoughts about the COVID-effect on the global unemployment scenario? Let us know in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleApple Mac Devices Are Being Affected By A New Malware Meant To Spy And Steal Information
Next articleExclusive: PhonePe Raises ₹5,000 Crore At A Valuation of ₹45,000 Crore

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Exclusive: PhonePe Raises ₹5,000 Crore At A Valuation of ₹45,000 Crore

The digital payment company PhonePe has raised Rs 5,000 crore (approx $690 million) in a fresh round...
Read more
Brief

Pre-Pandemic Level Job Recovery To Not Become A Reality Till 2024!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic led to millions of job losses all around the world. Now, while many reports suggest the global economy is...
Read more
Brief

Apple Mac Devices Are Being Affected By A New Malware Meant To Spy And Steal Information

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are a Macbook user, then beware! There’s a new form of malware doing rounds on the internet and specifically targeting...
Read more
Brief

Decoding Slack Acquisition: A Move To Give Microsoft Taste Of Their Own Medicine?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The acquisition of Slack has left many surprised. The popular workplace messaging app Slack recently sold its business to...
Read more
Apple

The Launch of ATT Feature Will Make Apple-Facebook Privacy Feud Nasty

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Apple's firm stand has itched Facebook's co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Much of today's internet usage has become heavily...
Read more
Brief

OYO, Pandemic and Future: CEO Agarwal Makes Big Claims

Jayesh Sharma - 0
If there is one sector at which the pandemic really took a swing, it is the hospitality industry. But that's not the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

OYO, Pandemic and Future: CEO Agarwal Makes Big Claims

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
If there is one sector at which the pandemic really took a swing, it is the hospitality industry. But that's not the...
Read more

Future Belongs To Hybrid Jobs That Combine Business and Tech

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
You might think of technology and business as two different fields, and in the past, this was true. But today, the fields...
Read more

White Collar Employees Suffer The Worst: 6.6 Million Jobs Lost in India During May-August

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When the coronavirus spread all over the world rapidly, apart from record death tolls, the other significant damage it did was to...
Read more

Work From Home Jobs In India: 3X Increase In Hiring

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The global pandemic has forced almost every industry and company to revisit its operational strategy. The sudden increase in work from home...
Read more

Planning To Buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro At Best Price? Not Before You Read This!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Attention Apple fans! If you have been saving up or looking forward to getting your hands on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11...
Read more

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due to COVID-19, on another side...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.