BriefInternet
Updated:

OYO, Pandemic and Future: CEO Agarwal Makes Big Claims

By Jayesh Sharma
18
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s Past Comes Back To Bite As South Korea Fines Them For 2018 Scandal

The social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has once again proved they are the true arch-nemesis of...
Read more

If there is one sector at which the pandemic really took a swing, it is the hospitality industry. But that’s not the only one that is going through the worst phase. The tourism industry has also struggled in times like these. But looks like, after a year of unprecedented pause both the industry had to take, things have slowly started inching back to normal. Amidst this creeping growth has come a heady avow from the 2nd youngest billionaire in the world.

Here alongside a fireside chat with OYO board member Troy Alstead, CEO Ritesh Agarwal – Founder and CEO of OYO Hotels – was assertive in telling employees that the Indian startup is finally making progress in recovering from the coronavirus fallout. Not just that, Agarwal also claimed that the company was equipped with a sturdy $1 billion (in cash, that is) to fund operations until OYO plans an initial public offering.

OYO, one of the Indian startup unicorns in the quiver of SoftBank Group Corp., was raking in the moolah, reaching a valuation of $10 billion before the pandemic slide. Backed with some optimistic number, perhaps the 27-year-old entrepreneur felt a bit compelled to make the statements he did, seeing as how the once high-flying company endured months of layoffs and losses as Covid-19 pummelled its business.

In the same riveting chat, Agarwal revealed that presently, the company’s primary focus was on getting revenue per available room to 60% to 80% of pre-pandemic levels across all markets. Given the global footprint that the OYO has been able to eke out, countries like India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia are all making progress in reaching that range, he informed.

Advertisements

Before the pandemic brought the life around to a standstill, OYO was growing at a whirlwind speed, all backed by the shrewd SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son. This very pace led to some operational missteps, for which the company had to layoff and furlough many employees, trimming its total workforce by two-thirds.

Agarwal was also frank in sharing that there he had not felt any additional pressure from outside shareholders during the turbulent times of the pandemic. The young founder also hinted that the management was striving to get the company in shape for a public offering, for when the time is rife.

The present and the future

While OYO had huge plans of strategic expansion across the globe, the company plans to focus on 5 core markets during the pandemic, i.e. India, Southeast Asia, Northern Europe, China, and the US. With its gross margins now back to 85% of the pre-pandemic levels, things are looking upbeat even as there is uncertainty about how the days ahead pan out.

While India will continue to be the centrepiece of all its operations, seeing as how 64% of the revenue comes from the homeland, some hotels on OYO’s platform are struggling to survive. In most months starting June, when the lockdown ended, OYO managed to generate even less than 25% of its pre-Covid monthly revenues in India, clearly indicating that the worst is not over yet.

OYO is looking at making vacation homes the cornerstone of its strategy, seeing as how families have been insistent on remaining in a bubble while travelling. For a reason too, as their brands DanCenter and Belvilla have recorded significant growth of 137% and 56% respectively in their bookings, while the company continues to navigate by putting their best foot forward.

Besides, OYO plans to invest across the border for the time being too. Even as the staff has been slashed in China to less than 3,000 early this year from 8,000-9,000 in 2019, the RevPAR (revenue per available room), accepted as an indicator of demand, in China has regained about 75% of pre-Covid level, with business looking to normalize fully by 2021.

Advertisements

Needless to say, the firm is understandably sceptical of putting up expansion across the border, seeing as how the retaliatory threat is ever-present.

OYO remained a market leader in south-east Asia, Europe, and the US too, until its business was rocked after seeing a surge in recovery before the second wave hit in October.

As much as Agarwal claims, the endgame is still to pan out. The estimated valuation of OYO is on a constant decline. The company valuation tanked to $8 billion in August from $10 billion in January this year. OYO, whilst looking to steady its ship must choose to respond adequately to markets across different regions, at least till the IPO beckons. Slow and steady for now.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Previous articleUPI Transactions To Cross Record 6.5 Billion In Q4 2020
Next articleThe Launch of ATT Feature Will Make Apple-Facebook Privacy Feud Nasty

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleKhushi Rebekah - 0

The Launch of ATT Feature Will Make Apple-Facebook Privacy Feud Nasty

Apple's firm stand has itched Facebook's co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Much of today's...
Read more
Brief

OYO, Pandemic and Future: CEO Agarwal Makes Big Claims

Jayesh Sharma - 0
If there is one sector at which the pandemic really took a swing, it is the hospitality industry. But that's not the...
Read more
Brief

UPI Transactions To Cross Record 6.5 Billion In Q4 2020

Dazeinfo - 0
The number of UPI transactions has crossed 2 billion mark in a second consecutive month. With that, it's clear that the number...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Acquires Kustomer: Social Commerce Is The Next Big Thing, For Sure!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to strengthen its social commerce’ arm, Facebook has recently paid top dollar for their recent acquisition.
Read more
Brief

New RTGS Rules To Boost The Adoption of Digital Payments

Dazeinfo - 0
The government of India (GOI) has defined new RTGS rules for banking customers who largely rely on internet banking for a large...
Read more
Brief

WFH Is Resulting In Longer Workdays For the Indians? [STUDY]

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The COVID19 pandemic has already induced the 'Work from Home' template across the world. Now that enough months have been clocked, is...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

White Collar Employees Suffer The Worst: 6.6 Million Jobs Lost in India During May-August

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When the coronavirus spread all over the world rapidly, apart from record death tolls, the other significant damage it did was to...
Read more

Planning To Buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro At Best Price? Not Before You Read This!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Attention Apple fans! If you have been saving up or looking forward to getting your hands on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11...
Read more

84% COVID-19 Misinformation Skipped Facebook’s Radar: A Test The Social Media Behemoth Failed?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global outspread of COVID-19 also brought along with itself the raging virus of digital misinformation which despite the best efforts of...
Read more

Unemployment In India Worsening: 50 Lakh Salaried Employees Lost Jobs In July

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
The state of employment in India is declining at a rapid pace, all thanks to the havoc wreaked by COVID-19. The prolonged...
Read more

OYO Introduces New Initiatives to Increase Employee Satisfaction

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
With work from home having become the new norm for most Indian startups due to mandatory social distancing during the pandemic, many...
Read more

Global eCommerce Sales to Reach $3.9 Trillion in 2020 [REPORT]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
As the coronavirus pandemic has lead healthcare authorities to discourage physical social contact as much as possible, the most popular mode of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.