An IT Service Help Desk Is Essential To Drive Business Growth

By Dazeinfo
There’s no debate about the fact that an IT service desk, when properly run, leads to both short-term and long-term business growth. The question comes in when trying to figure out how to give enough time and effort to the task when there are so many other jobs that have to be done. Owners and employees only have so many hours to handle incoming calls from important customers, emails in the hundreds, social media accounts to attend to, and more.

Nothing keeps things moving along as smoothly as an IT service desk. Any manager striving for a boost in productivity and streamlined operations knows the value of this unique tool. It’s imperative to have a solid understanding of the kinds of tools and software you need to keep everything under control. Additionally, no one on the management team should ever wonder about the core benefits of a well-run help desk.

What Your Tools Need to Do

The keys to the kingdom are ITSM tools, so to speak. They are the very foundation upon which effective day to day operations rest. In fact, every tool, whether specifically for the service desk or another ITSM function, should meet at least three criteria:

  • Adaptive: When the IT team comes up with suggestions for unique ways to resolve a problem, deal with the escalation of an in-process issue, or need to change the way a standard solution is applied, they need tools that are adaptive and can function in multiple environments to face all kinds of challenges. Static, one size fits all approaches only work for a while but soon become obsolete.
  • Allow uncomplicated collaboration: Sometimes, teams from different parts of the company need to work together on large scale issues. A solutions product must be able to act as a collaborative platform where virtually any company team member, particularly developers and other tech pros, can interact without hindrance and come up with eclectic ways to handle major and minor challenges.
  • Easy to configure and work with: It should never be hard for any user, whether a customer or employee, to ask for assistance, look for answers in a knowledge base, or find out about the progress of a particular ticket. That’s why tools have to be user-friendly and simple to set up. The hallmark of this feature is an intuitive, easy to understand dashboard on the main information portal.

Software Features to Look For

Within the organization, ITSM tools are at the heart of service delivery. Any software package should contain enough functionality to meet your organization’s unique characteristics. It’s impossible to describe an ideal solutions product because there are just too many variables to account for. But as a basic set of core functions, it is possible to mention a bare-bones set of features every company should look for. Four of the main ones are:

  • Efficient ticketing: Track key actions delegate tasks based upon each team member’s proven experience or area of special expertise. Keep tabs on relevant trend related to the kind of work that is done at every point in the process.
  • Management for common problems, issues, and incidents: Uncover solutions that minimize downtime and keep small issues from turning into major problems.
  • Licensing applications: Stay on top of any license renewals or changes that are about to take place. Manage any license updates and examine detailed requirements.
  • Management of technical assets: Actively manage and keep track of all add-ons and tech devices from installation until the end of their operational lives.

The Key Benefits of an IT Service Help Desk

Every business entity has its own set of reasons for setting up a help desk, but some of the most universal benefits are:

  • Enhanced efficiency of operations due to quicker problem resolution for users.
  • Employee morale rises when in-house teams and workers are able to speak directly with qualified support experts and get problems addressed quickly.
  • Same-day response from a human being, not a robotic voice. In many cases, customers and employees receive on-site resolution when there are issues related to hardware.
  • The ability to minimize technical situations that have the potential to create severe downtime.
  • Teams have the ability to solve a wide range of challenges and can help smooth out day-to-day operational efficiency. That means higher ROI and better productivity all around.
  • The chance to prevent problems from appearing in the first place.
  • Experts on the desk can recommend software and other tools that enhance communication and prevent recurring problems, based on long-term experience within the company’s IT environment.
An IT Service Help Desk Is Essential To Drive Business Growth

Chinese Investment In Indian Startups Is Now A Distant Dream

Why Is Google Pay In Hot Water in India?

TikTok Escapes The Ban In the US, Albeit Temporary

Windfall! Online Grocery Market In India Looks Set For Purple Patch Ahead

Will 'TikTok By Microsoft' Be A Winner?

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Employee App: Companies Must Have To Thrive In The New Normal

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

These Help Desk Mistakes Must be Avoided For Business Success

Want Your Productivity to Increase By 26%? Stop Using Smartphones [STUDY]

How a Modern Help Desk Can Make It Easy for Customers to Help Themselves

Benefits of Mobile Apps in Efficient Business Management

