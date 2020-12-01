Brief
Updated:

WFH Is Resulting In Longer Workdays For the Indians? [STUDY]

By Jayesh Sharma
2
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates And Becomes the 2nd Richest Person in the World

It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week,...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Paytm Lawsuit Impact: TRAI Slaps Fine On Jio, Airtel, BSNL And Other Telcom Operators

The emergence of e-wallets brought along with itself a big uprise in notorious phishing scammers who prey...
Read more

The COVID19 pandemic has already induced the Work from Home template across the world. Now that enough months have been clocked, is WFH the idyllic solution that every employee wished for? Going by this recent report, let’s just say that the reality is some way from being all lunches and lie-ins.

A survey conducted by workplace software developer Atlassian appears to give meat to a fact which has crept in on the desi workforce – people in India (and around the world!) have been starting remote work earlier and logging off quite later during the period of lockdown.

The survey, which was conducted across 65 countries, found that the average workday for Indians lengthened by 32 minutes, finding a company with its Australian and American counterparts. While the impact was less pronounced for South Korea, which recorded an increase of 7 minutes, Israel lodged a 47-minute high increase in the average workday.

Advertisements

The data for the survey pit the aggregated work hours of April – May of 2020 against January – February 2020. The indicators for analysis included actions like creating a document, updating a ticket, and commenting on a code review, utilizing the first and last time of user activity from Monday through Friday.

In addition to the increased workdays, the numbers also painted an interesting and telling picture of the intensities of the workforce as they worked from home. For the Indian contingent, the data clearly revealed that those working from home made good progress in the morning and the evening parts of the day, productivity took a noticeable dip during the afternoon time. In contrast, while the hours logged in were none or comparatively higher earlier, the trends of productivity show consistency in repetition across the globe.

The stats have provided credibility to what was suspected for some time – working an extra hour in the evening doesn’t necessarily mean the employees are working less in the morning; it’s just that mornings now comprise a smaller relative proportion of the workday. As such, even though the figures varied from country to country, what is now obvious and irrefutably real is that every nation has registered an increase.

What does this portend?

While the pandemic was the sole reason why the workforce was jolted into adopting the WFH practice, the transition has been far from smooth. The patterns observed in the survey are huge portents as to how the work-life balance has been steadily blurring all this time.

With 83% of the Indian workforce still hesitant in making a return to the office, as was revealed by another survey by Atlassian, the overall expectancy, desire, and attitude are still shrouded in some contradictory reports. WFH certainly has its perks, with no commute time, definite cost cuts among some, it has not been everyone’s cup of tea. In a survey conducted by Mavericks India, 54% of Indian professionals polled voted in favour of loving the WFH atmosphere, where 34% were even willing to wade through a salary cut post- pandemic if they could keep the WFH option.

Advertisements

However, if we are to go by Microsoft India’s Work Trend Index, we find that over 41% of Indians polled cited the lack of separation between work and personal life has been a cause of increased stress levels too. Reading between the lines, while it can be said that WFH affords professionals greater flexibility, it also comes up with the price of fading boundaries between work and home, particularly when the time frame has dragged on for so long.

In a country such as India, where there is no apex regulator of the work hours as everything is left to the employer, there have been instances where arbitrary enforcement of work hours is taking place, placing a huge load on the other responsibilities of the individual, as has been pointed by many employees.

In the current scenario, WFH is sure to stick a bit longer. The key, as with most things, lies in striking the right balance between “switching off” and being productive, lest the employees give way to burnout. Slowly, but surely, we need to find a way to make remote work for everyone.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Previous articleMicrosoft 365: Corporate Privacy Invader Masked As A Collaboration Tool?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

WFH Is Resulting In Longer Workdays For the Indians? [STUDY]

The COVID19 pandemic has already induced the Work from Home template across the world. Now that enough...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft 365: Corporate Privacy Invader Masked As A Collaboration Tool?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft 365, a line of online subscription services offered by Microsoft to better collaborate in your workspace, is being called out for...
Read more
Brief

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers and paying low commission to...
Read more
Brief

Hundreds Of Email Accounts Of C-Level Executives Are Up For Sale, And It’s Scary!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The email accounts of numerous C-level executives around the world have been compromised and a threat actor is now selling their credentials...
Read more
Brief

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India as they have minted close...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Gets Slapped With Penalty As GOI Prepares To Tighten The Noose On Ecommerce Players!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a recent move, the Indian Government slapped Amazon on its wrist for not mentioning the country of origin detail for products...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers and paying low commission to...
Read more

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India as they have minted close...
Read more

India Bans 43 More Apps As Indo-China Feud Continues

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest move of the Indian Government has proved that Chinese-origin apps won’t catch a break any time soon.Today, the GOI, Under...
Read more

Free Netflix In India From December: Netflix In A Pursuit Of New Subscribers

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A month ago, we reported how Netflix might be brewing something interesting that could lead to a free Netflix subscription in India. Well,...
Read more

Will Work From Home Tax Become the New Normal?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
In what might become groundbreaking introductory research for shaping future taxation policies, Luke Templeman starts by writing "for years we have needed...
Read more

The Comeback of TikTok In India: An Uphill Battle Or A Cakewalk Now?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
TikTok was dealt a bad hand when the Indian Government, following the hostilities at the Ladakh border, moved to ban the app...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.