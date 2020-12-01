BriefInternet
Updated:

New RTGS Rules To Boost The Adoption of Digital Payments

By Dazeinfo
6
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Paytm Lawsuit Impact: TRAI Slaps Fine On Jio, Airtel, BSNL And Other Telcom Operators

The emergence of e-wallets brought along with itself a big uprise in notorious phishing scammers who prey...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s Past Comes Back To Bite As South Korea Fines Them For 2018 Scandal

The social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has once again proved they are the true arch-nemesis of...
Read more

The government of India (GOI) has defined new RTGS rules for banking customers who largely rely on internet banking for a large sum of transactions.

For the last few years, GOI is constantly working towards the direction of the digital economy by pushing the adoption of digital payments. The new RTGS rule is another step to make more people rely more on RTGS than the conventional method of payment through cheques.

From December 01, 2020, all the internet banking customers can make use of RTGS round the clock and all the seven days of a week.

Advertisements

RTGS is meant for large sum transfer, any amount over Rs 2 lakh. Until now, RTGS facility was available for customers from morning 7AM to 6PM on working days only.

RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) is a facility that is used by internet banking customers who want to transfer a large sum of money for immediate credit in the beneficiary account in full.

The exploded adoption of smartphone and high-speed mobile internet is resulting in deep penetration of mobile banking in India. There are over 650 million internet users in India and a sizeable share of those makes use of internet banking nowadays.

While the number of NEFT surged to a new record high in the last few years, users are still hesitant to do a RTGS transaction due to the large sum involved. In August 2020, 1.16 crore RTGS transactions, amounting to Rs. 7,292,380 crore, were recorded. The growth in the number of RTGS transactions were little disappiinting as compared to NEFT transactions.

With the availability of round-the-clock RTGS transfer facility, the Indian government is expecting to win the confidence of traditional business owners who are still relying on cheques and cash mode of transactions.

Advertisements

“To support the ongoing efforts aimed at global integration of Indian financial markets, facilitate India’s efforts to develop international financial centres and to provide wider payment flexibility to domestic corporate and institutions, it has been decided to make RTGS available round-the-clock on all days”, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

India is now among the very few countries that have such a financial openness and allows large sum of transaction 24x7x365.

Last year RBI stopped levying any charges on on NEFT and RTGS in a bid to promote digital transactions in India.

How the new timing of RTGS transaction will help the government’s objective is something that only time will tell. The RTGS transaction number of the next few months will paint a clear picture. Until then we need to wait and watch.

What’s your views on the new RTGS rule? do you think that’s lucrative enough to win the confidence of traditional business owners or the government needs to do a lot more? Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleWFH Is Resulting In Longer Workdays For the Indians? [STUDY]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

New RTGS Rules To Boost The Adoption of Digital Payments

The government of India (GOI) has defined new RTGS rules for banking customers who largely rely on...
Read more
Brief

WFH Is Resulting In Longer Workdays For the Indians? [STUDY]

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The COVID19 pandemic has already induced the 'Work from Home' template across the world. Now that enough months have been clocked, is...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft 365: Corporate Privacy Invader Masked As A Collaboration Tool?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft 365, a line of online subscription services offered by Microsoft to better collaborate in your workspace, is being called out for...
Read more
Brief

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers and paying low commission to...
Read more
Brief

Hundreds Of Email Accounts Of C-Level Executives Are Up For Sale, And It’s Scary!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The email accounts of numerous C-level executives around the world have been compromised and a threat actor is now selling their credentials...
Read more
Brief

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India as they have minted close...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

WFH Is Resulting In Longer Workdays For the Indians? [STUDY]

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The COVID19 pandemic has already induced the 'Work from Home' template across the world. Now that enough months have been clocked, is...
Read more

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers and paying low commission to...
Read more

Backed By First-Time Shoppers, Flipkart And Amazon Dominated Festive Online Sales in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Flipkart and Amazon squeezed the most out of the month-long festive season in India as they have minted close...
Read more

India Bans 43 More Apps As Indo-China Feud Continues

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest move of the Indian Government has proved that Chinese-origin apps won’t catch a break any time soon.Today, the GOI, Under...
Read more

Free Netflix In India From December: Netflix In A Pursuit Of New Subscribers

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A month ago, we reported how Netflix might be brewing something interesting that could lead to a free Netflix subscription in India. Well,...
Read more

The Comeback of TikTok In India: An Uphill Battle Or A Cakewalk Now?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
TikTok was dealt a bad hand when the Indian Government, following the hostilities at the Ladakh border, moved to ban the app...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.