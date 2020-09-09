BriefSocial Media
Deactivate Your Facebook Account And Get Paid Upto $120

By Dazeinfo
If you are thinking that the title is click-bate, you are highly mistaken. To deactivate your Facebook account, you would be compensated with max $120 and, guess what, it’s no one but Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) who is willing to compensate users to do so.

The social media behemoth is offering users money to refrain from using Facebook and Instagram for 4 weeks to 6 weeks before the US elections scheduled in November this year.

The initiative has taken to assess the impact on social media on elections and voting pattern. The company is willing to pay up to $120 to each user for deactivating their Facebook account, along with Instagram.

However, the program is not designed for every user. Facebook has 2.6 billion monthly active users and the company is willing to choose select few for this study. Users who are willing to participate in the study and agree to deactivate their Facebook account and Instagram must pay close attention to Notifications. Facebook is inviting representatives and potential participants to be a part of this research.

Nearly 400,000 users are expected to take part in such a study. Simple math tells that it would cost the Silicon Vally social media giant millions of dollars to compensate those participating users.

Deactivate Your Facebook Account: Impact on Elections

Facebook has stated that the whole exercise is meant to evaluate the impact of social media on the upcoming US elections. However, the results of the study are expected to be released not before anytime next year.

“To continue to amplify all that is good for democracy on social media, and mitigate against that which is not, we need more objective, dispassionate, empirically grounded research,” Facebook said in describing the plan.

Facebook is under tremendous pressure as the US elections are approaching. During the last election, Facebook faced enormous criticism due to Cambridge Analytica scandal. The social media giants ended up coughing $5 billion in fines while Cambridge Analytica had to shutter down completely. The company has been in hot water for the last few months due to political biases it’s accused of. Many top advertisers on the platforms have suspended their campaigns on the platform, resulting in Facebook taking a loss of billions of dollars every month.

All of it has forced the social media giant to take a decision to stop new political campaigns on its platform a week before the day of elections.

It would be interesting to see the findings of the study if the company decided to make it public. What is your view on the wired offering from Facebook? Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

