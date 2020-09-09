BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Google Verified Calls Feature Reveals Why A Business Is Calling You!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
3
0

Must Read

Move over every other Caller ID app! Guess who’s launching their very own ‘Verified Calls’ feature on its phone app in India? It’s Google itself!

In an official announcement, Google has confirmed that they are bringing much-coveted caller ID feature to India along with rolling out in the US, Mexico, Brazil and Spain starting today.

The Verified Calls feature by Google has been designed to let you know all the necessary details of a business which is calling you. The calls which will be compatible with this feature will show you the company or business’s name, logo, a verified badge, and the reason for calling.

Advertisements
Source: Google

This Verified Calls feature will be integrated with the Google Phone app, comes preloaded on Pixel and most Android phones.

However, if you do not currently own a Pixel or Android One device, there’s still a good enough chance you can get your hands on this feature. Google has let it know that they will make it available for download on a ‘limited’ set of additional phones which are running Android Pie and higher.

This would include flagship handsets from Samsung and LG as well. Every compatible smartphone will be able to get the Google called ID app from the Play Store and then set it as their default calling app.

Google Verified Calls: Biggest Cherry On Top

The most enticing feature that could make smartphone users abandon every other Caller ID app and switch to Google’s verified calls is the ‘reason to call’. Undoubtedly, the primary concern of every call receiver is the reason why a business entity dialling him. With the ‘reason to call’ feature on a significant number of wanted and unsolicited calls can easily be avoided.

Basically, when using this particular app, you will know perfectly when it is absolutely necessary for you to drop everything that you are doing to pick up a call and when it’s not.

Advertisements

For example, if you are in a meeting and your bank calls you about a possible unauthorised transaction, you would definitely want to excuse yourself to take the call. However, if the same bank is calling you to check if you require an upgraded credit card, maybe you’d want to not consider it urgent.

Considering the rising number of automated marketing calls from generic numbers, Google Verified Call feature is life and time saver for billions of smartphone users.

Apart from this, the verified badge is another reason to switch from other basic Caller ID apps as well.

Google noted that it is especially very beneficial for businesses as their customers are more likely to pick up their call when they see the business is verified and legit.

To support their claims, the Alphabet-owned company quoted their trails of the feature from Bazil back in June wherein they observed a significant increase in the likelihood of customers answering calls from businesses. Note here that Google, however, didn’t share any specific numbers.

The tech behemoth also believes that an increase in consumer trust was observed after they released their Verified SMS feature last year and thus they are hoping this new feature will help them inch forwards towards helping small businesses stand out more prominently. 

Now, it remains to be seen if Verified Calls from Google can knock out competitors such as Truecaller. Let us know your thoughts about the same and also tell us if you are willing to try this feature out for yourself. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleDeactivate Your Facebook Account And Get Paid Upto $120

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Verified Calls Feature Reveals Why A Business Is Calling You!

Move over every other Caller ID app! Guess who’s launching their very own ‘Verified Calls’ feature on...
Read more
Brief

Deactivate Your Facebook Account And Get Paid Upto $120

Dazeinfo - 0
If you are thinking that the title is click-bate, you are highly mistaken. To deactivate your Facebook account, you would be compensated...
Read more
Brief

Indian Government To Divest 15%-20% Stake In IRCTC: Killing Two Birds With One Stone

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic wrecked all industrial sectors globally and the Indian government sector was treated no differently. Amid the...
Read more
Brief

Does CBD Really Help To Get Rid Of Stress?

Dazeinfo - 0
Stress is an unavoidable part of life, especially in today’s fast-paced society. A normal amount of stress is actually healthy and helps...
Read more
Brief

PayTM Suing CyberSecurity Startup Cyble: Desperation Or Justified Move?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
All hell is breaking loose for PayTM Mall! Last month, a cybersecurity startup Cyble reported that the databases of PayTM’s e-commerce arm...
Read more
Brief

The Ban On PUBG in India Could Be Revoked

Dazeinfo - 0
The popular mobile gaming app PUBG could make a come back to India. after India imposed a ban on PUBG, along with...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Google Scholarships For Online Certifications: 100,000 And Counting

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
A few weeks ago, Google announced the introduction of 3 new online certificate programs as part of their Grow with Google initiative....
Read more

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due to COVID-19, on another side...
Read more

29.7 Billion Spam Calls, 8.5 Billion Spam Messages In India In 2019: Truecaller

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Do you get annoyed by the spam calls in the peak hours of the day?  If you are a...
Read more

Major Outage with Gmail and Google Drive Affects Millions Of Users in India

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Gmail services in India are facing outage due to some technical glitch Google has been facing for the last few hours.
Read more

Google Is Changing the Face of Global Health

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
COVID-19 is easily the most catastrophic global health crisis of the 21st century. As July 2020 came to a close, case counts...
Read more

Will Google’s Move To Delete 2,500 YouTube Channels Add Fuel To The Fire With China?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The US-China trade war has started rearing its ugly head. Both sides are now turning to extreme measures on the digital front...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.