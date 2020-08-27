Brief
Updated:

Mark Zuckerberg Is Furious About The Latest Move Apple Is All Set To Make!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
2
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Jio Fiber In Talks With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund To Raise $1 Billion

As reported last month, Ambani’s plan of raising funds is not just limited to Jio Platforms but...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Butting Heads With WhatsApp And Zoom: Signal Trying To Kill Two Birds With One Stone?

According to the Kaspersky Global Privacy Report 2020, where they surveyed 15,002 consumers across 23 countries, one-in-five...
Read more

The upcoming iOS update has Facebook running scared and anxious! Apple has decided to include an incredible feature in their soon to be released iOS 14 which will definitely make their consumer’s lives easier. But, on the other side, it will disrupt that of advertisers and marketer around the world. And that is making Mark Zuckerberg furious!

It has come to light that Facebook is warning its developers about the privacy changes that will be integrated into the iOS 14 update. According to media reports, this particular update is going to throw a huge curveball at Facebook’s business model of generating revenue from advertisements.

The upcoming iOS update is allegedly all set to curtail the social media giant’s ability to track users’ activities across their entire app ecosystem and obviously all over the internet. This, in turn, is obviously going to lead to Facebook failing to serve targeted ads to iPhone users.

Advertisements

Along with its many new and improved features, Apple’s iOS 14 which is scheduled for release sometime in the fall, requires the app developers and publishers to notify their users if their app is collecting unique device code aka IDFA or ID for Advertisers.

So now, the question arrives why exactly IDFA is the most coveted information for advertisers?

The IDFA is a randomly generated code which Apple assigns to a user’s device and it is quite similar to something which Google does for Android devices as well. Basically, these assigned codes can help various apps to tie a particular user’s activities together. 

Facebook and other advertising businesses can utilise the codes to monitor cross-app data and then place targetted ads accordingly.

The problem with the proposed update that is coming with iOS 14 is the fact that an opt-in warning will end up making the IDFA quite useless as most people are much likely to not allow it. Thus, all the Facebook apps on iOS 14 such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and a host of others will no longer be able to collect users’ IDFA.

Advertisements

In a blog post about the same, Facebook has explained that the particular change, despite their very best efforts, possesses the ability to render the ‘Audience Network’ completely ineffective and thus it may not exactly make sense to offer it on iOS 14 in the future.

Additionally, they went on to further mention that their ability to deliver highly targetted ads on iOS 14 will be extremely limited as a result of the newly proposed feature. Users will still see ads but they will, unfortunately, be less relevant.

The New iOS 14 Updated: Affected Cash Cow Of Facebook

Facebook’s anxiety and overwhelming concern over this new update from Apple is quite justified. In plain terms, it basically means the latter is trying to shave off a significant portion of their revenue.

By now, it is well known that advertising is a major component of Facebook’s sustainability. In 2019, their advertising revenue reached an all-time high of $69,655 million which represents 98.5% of the total revenue.

If and when Apple implements this update, because of the reduced ability of advertisers to accurately target and measure their campaigns, Facebook fears that various app developers and publishers will likely experience lower CPMs on the iOS Audience network.

This, in turn, will obviously lead to global brands reducing their marketing spend on Facebook’s platform which will impact Facebook’s business model severely.

No Prior Notice Given To Facebook

Other than being unhappy with Apple’s decision, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg also seems quite upset that Apple decided to go forward with this move without consulting with the leading app publishers who mostly rely on advertising.

In the same blog, Facebook writes that they believe industry consultation is very much critical for such major changes in platform policies. Thus, they look forward to continuing engaging with various industry and trade groups in order to ‘get this right for people and small businesses.

The Zuckerberg led social media giant is very much certain that if iOS users will be provided with an option not to opt-in, they will most certainly say yes to that. 

Facebook’s extremely appreciable online activity tracking ability on cross platforms has played a crucial role in their advertising strategy since 2013 wherein they acquired a product called Atlas for close to $100 million from Microsoft. Nonetheless, with the upcoming update, Apple might just have put an end to that, at least on iPhone and iPad.

It would be interesting to see what strategy Facebook employs in the future to counter Apple’s new policy. Facebook, for sure, cant afford to dump iPhone users, especially when a majority of people in the US – the biggest contributor to Facebook’s revenue – own an iPhone.

Do let su know your views in the comment section below !

Previous articleWhatsApp Emerges As the Most Preferred Platform for Group Video Calling In India

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Mark Zuckerberg Is Furious About The Latest Move Apple Is All Set To Make!

The upcoming iOS update has Facebook running scared and anxious! Apple has decided to include an incredible...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Emerges As the Most Preferred Platform for Group Video Calling In India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Which video calling platform you use the most for a group calling? When the entire world got thrown into...
Read more
Brief

Download All Of Netflix In Just One Second?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who gets extremely upset with slow internet speeds (who doesn’t?), then you are going to be delighted beyond...
Read more
Brief

Work From Home Jobs In India: 3X Increase In Hiring

Dazeinfo - 0
The global pandemic has forced almost every industry and company to revisit its operational strategy. The sudden increase in work from home...
Read more
Brief

Marketing Conclave 2020: Shri Prakash Javadekar To Grace The Event As Chief Guest

Dazeinfo - 0
Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises,...
Read more
Brief

Planning To Buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro At Best Price? Not Before You Read This!

Neeraj M - 0
Attention Apple fans! If you have been saving up or looking forward to getting your hands on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 1
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

84% COVID-19 Misinformation Skipped Facebook’s Radar: A Test The Social Media Behemoth Failed?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global outspread of COVID-19 also brought along with itself the raging virus of digital misinformation which despite the best efforts of...
Read more

Apple Touches $2 Trillion Valuation: Doubled In Just 2 Years

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Apple shares rose to record high on Wednesday. As a result it became the first US company to hit $2 trillion valuation.
Read more

Facebook Login Mandatory For Oculus Users: It’s All About Personal Data In The Name Of Personalised Experience!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is slowly pushing internet users to have an account on its platform if they want to use any...
Read more

Advertising To IAP: App Developers Pivoting Revenue Model?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Freemium apps have been the prefered choice for majorioty of app developers as they are easy to monetise, attract users and genereate...
Read more

Warren Buffett’s Stake In Apple Is Worth More Than Combined Valuation of All Startup Unicorns in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Oracle of Omaha has got an eye for a good bet and it's proven time and again. Once a popular critic...
Read more

Will You Buy iPhone 12 Pro At US$20,500?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
if you are suspecting any typo error here, you are highly mistaken! The price of iPhone 12 Pro is US$ 20,500 now...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.