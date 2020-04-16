Facebook Annual Revenue by Region

The below graph represents the Facebook annual revenue by region, starting from fiscal 2016 to the recently completed year. Interestingly, the social media giant reported its highest-ever annual revenue in 2019, across all major regions such as United States & Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The above graph represents the Facebook annual revenue by region, starting from fiscal 2016 to the recently completed year. United States & Canada remained the biggest region, accounted for 45.6% of Facebook’s total revenue in 2019. Facebook US & Canada revenue reached an all-time high of $32,206 million ($32.2 billion) in 2019, with an appreciable 25.2% YoY growth.

Interestingly, in 2019, Facebook annual revenue from United States clocked over $30.23 billion alone.

Facebook annual revenue from Europe also increased nearly 23.4% YoY in 2019, to $16,826 million – the highest-ever till date.

One must note that a majority of Facebook’s MAUs and DAUs are from Asia-Pacific region. Despite that the region accounted for only 21.8% of the company’s total revenue in 2019. Facebook annual revenue from APAC crossed $15 billion ($15,406 million to be precise) for the first time in 2019, representing 31.3% YoY growth.

Note: Europe includes Russia and Turkey, and Rest of World includes Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

