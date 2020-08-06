Accenture Costs and Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture costs and expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The primary categories of expenses include cost of services, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, etc. Accenture’s total operating expenses amounted to $9,278.6 million in fiscal Q3 2020. Out of those, about $1,118.2 million were spent on sales and marketing activities worldwide. Accenture sales and marketing expenses declined a notable 5.57% YoY in third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Sales and marketing as percentage of Accenture’s total revenue also declined to 10.2% in FY Q3 2020, from 10.7% a year-ago period. This was primarily due to lower selling and other business development costs.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 921 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

Interestingly, Accenture spent a record $1,191.1 million on sales and marketing activities during the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2019, marking an impressive 11.3% YoY growth.

Accenture’s total cost of services declined 1.4% YoY during the fiscal Q3 2020, to $7,462.6 million. On a quarterly basis, it’s a notable 4.1% decline from fiscal Q2 2020 when the company’s cost of services hit an all-time high of $7,782.3 million.

Accenture general and administrative expenses amounted to $697.8 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, worldwide. The 11.4% YoY growth was primarily due to higher technology and facilities costs. However, it’s nearly 1.39% decline from the previous quarter when the company reported its highest-ever general and administrative costs, clocking $707.57 million.

