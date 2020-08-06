More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The company reported nearly 1.1% YoY decline in its quarterly operating expenses, amounting to $9,278.6 million in fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2020. A majority of this amount was spent on sales and marketing activities worldwide. Accenture’s total expenses in FY Q3 2020 declined 3.87% when compared to the previous quarter.

In FY Q2 2020, the operating expenses of Accenture reached an all-time high of $9,652.56 million, with 6.5% YoY growth.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 920 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

