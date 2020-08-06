Last Updated:

Accenture Total Operating Expenses by Quarter

The below graph represents the global operating expenses of Accenture plc, by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The company's total operating expenses declined nearly 1.1% YoY, from a record-high $9,652.6 million in FY Q2 2020 to $9,278.6 million in FY Q3 2020. The decline in total expenses was mainly due to the 6% YoY decline in sales and marketing expenses during the quarter.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Accenture total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The company reported nearly 1.1% YoY decline in its quarterly operating expenses, amounting to $9,278.6 million in fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2020. A majority of this amount was spent on sales and marketing activities worldwide. Accenture’s total expenses in FY Q3 2020 declined 3.87% when compared to the previous quarter.

In FY Q2 2020, the operating expenses of Accenture reached an all-time high of $9,652.56 million, with 6.5% YoY growth.

RegionWorldwide
SourceAccenture plc SEC Filings
Graph ID920
NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Accenture Costs and Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture costs and expenses by quarter,...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Cash on Hand by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture cash on hand by quarter,...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Net Income by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture net income by quarter, starting...
Read more
GraphFarm

Accenture Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Accenture revenue by quarter,...
Read more
GraphFarm

Apple Mac Revenue by Year: FY 1997 – 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Apple Mac revenue by year, starting...
Read more
GraphFarm

Apple iPhone Revenue by Year: FY 2007 – 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the global Apple iPhone revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2007 to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.