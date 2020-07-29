Microsoft Surface Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2014 – Q4 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the share of Microsoft surface revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to Q4 2020. Microsoft global revenue reached an all-time high of $38,033 million during the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020. Approximately 4.53% of that came from the Surface devices. Microsoft Surface revenue increased an appreciable 27.7% YoY or $374 million in FY Q4 2020, to $1,724 million. The growth was driven by the increased demand from remote work and learn scenarios.

Region Worldwide Source Microsoft Quarterly reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 907 Note Microsoft financial year – from July 1 to June 30

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is an American multinational technology company, founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen on April 4, 1975. The company is best known for its software products such as Microsoft Windows OSs, Microsoft Office Suite, and web browsers such as Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft rose to dominate the personal computer operating system market during the 1980-81 when it formed a partnership with IBM to provide MS-DOS (Microsoft Disk Operating System) for IBM PCs. This implied that for every computer sold by IBM having Microsoft’s OS, a royalty was paid to Microsoft.

On November 20, 1985, Microsoft launched Windows – a graphical operating environment that runs on MS-DOS.

On March 13, 1986, Microsoft had a highly successful initial public offering (IPO) for $21 per share. By the end of the day, the stock price had risen to $35.50, which made Bill Gates an instant multi-millionaire, with 44.8% of the company’s stock.

On May 22, 1990, Microsoft launched Windows 3.0. Interestingly, Microsoft’s Windows 3.0 became the first widely successful version of Windows, from the very first day.

Microsoft has made ten acquisitions worth over one billion dollars: Skype (2011), aQuantive (2007), Fast Search & Transfer (2008), Navision (2002), Visio Corporation (2000), Yammer (2012), Nokia’s mobile and devices division (2013), Mojang (2014), LinkedIn (2016) and GitHub (2018).

Microsoft recently overtook Apple to become the world’s most valuable company, clocking $1 trillion valuation.

Here are some more interesting facts about Microsoft.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.