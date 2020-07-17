BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

BlackRock: The New Android Malware that Targets More Apps Than Ever Before

By Dazeinfo
257
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

India’s Flourishing Gaming Sector: What’s Driving The Growth!

The Indian gaming market is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. In 2019, the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Qualcomm Ventures Invests In Jio: A Masterstroke To Dominate 5G Market In India!

If you thought Reliance’s hot streak of selling stakes in Jio Platforms was over after 12 deals...
Read more

A new Android malware has become a nightmare for over 2.5 billion Android smartphone users worldwide. The new banking malware has surfaced in the Android ecosystem, with a longer list of target apps, the ability to gain admin privileges to Android device, and the stealth to bypass a sleuth of antivirus services.

This bot was discovered by cybersecurity research firm ThreatFabric back in May, which is presumably around the time the threat emerged. Named BlackRock by its discoverers, the Android virus is based on Xerxes’ source code, a banking malware from 2019 derived from LokiBot, a malware famously known for being the base code for more strains of similar trojans.

BlackRock Android Malware: Google Update

BlackRock infects Android smartphones by posing as Google updates that ask for permission to observe one’s device actions and retrieve window content.

Advertisements
Source: ThreatFabric

The targeted Android smartphone users do not suspect that the update alert is malware in disguise due to BlackRock’s instrument of hiding itself from the app drawer.

Once the initial permissions are acquired, the bot enables other accessibility permissions it requires by itself, such as the ability to view text messages, lock the screen, and hide notifications. After device accessibility is obtained, the software starts receiving commands from a C2 server.

BlackRock Android Malware: Banking Apps On Risk

With the various coded commands it receives, BlackRock can perform all actions relevant to the theft of banking credentials such as reading messages, sending messages, keylogging, and overlaying.

Keylogging, or keystroke logging, refers to the tracking of all the keys a user presses on their keyboard. This feature is used to steal passwords and other sensitive information such as card numbers, account numbers, and the like.

Overlaying is a feature common to many banking malwares in which the bot in question keeps running in the foreground and steals information in the form of alerts that ask for credentials for security purposes.

Advertisements

Apart from these standard features, BlackRock also has two features that visibly stand out.

ThreatFabric reveals infected devices get profiled by the malware, i.e., the bug gains access to the device’s work profile which then grants it the ability to control or limit the usage of certain apps and permissions. This feature is usually used by device manufacturing companies to update and control device policies. It is also used by offices to ensure work-related apps do not interfere with other apps.

The second feature that stands out is the number of apps the Android malware targets. Apart from financial apps such as payment and banking apps, BlackRock also attacks communication, lifestyle, social media, and even dating apps. Business and shopping apps are also exploited. In total, the new trojan targets 337 apps including widely used ones such as WhatsApp, Telegram, TikTok, Tinder, Grindr, Messenger, Reddit, etc. A full list of the apps can be found here. These apps are mainly spied on to access financial information.

While most banking apps are specific to America and Europe, the additional apps are global in scale. Out of the total estimated number of BlackRock attacks, the most were in Spain.

Source: ThreatFabric

Lastly, BlackRock bypasses several anti-virus programs and device cleaners like Avast, McAfee, Kaspersky, and Superb Cleaner.

Banking Malware Seems to be on the Rise

ThreatFabric doesn’t know the scope of the harm BlackRock can inflict in the future, but a general trend for 2020 seems to be an emergence of increasingly sophisticated banking malware.

This is the third instance of a banking trojan being reported in July alone. The first came about in the second week of July, with Avast warning smartphone users against Cerberus, a bot that infects devices through apps on Google Play Store. Then, only 2 days ago, 4 Brazilian banking viruses launched worldwide.

Earlier this year, EventBot and Alien made headlines and put cybersecurity in peril.

Previous articleSam’s Club Net Sales by Year: FY 1996 – 2020
Next articleNetflix Total Operating Expenses by Quarter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

BlackRock: The New Android Malware that Targets More Apps Than Ever Before

A new Android malware has become a nightmare for over 2.5 billion Android smartphone users worldwide. The...
Read more
Brief

The Unprecedented Twitter Hacking: What Went Wrong?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Twitter just became the latest victim of a huge security breach which has now left their internal team crippled.
Read more
Brief

After Humiliating Exit From WeWork, Adam Neumann is Back With His New Venture

Khushi Rebekah - 0
WeWork's shining rise over the past decade and humiliating fall back in 2019 left a lasting impact on entrepreneurs and investors alike....
Read more
Brief

Flipkart Is Now $24.9 Billion Company: Building War Chest To Compete with Amazon And Jio

Dazeinfo - 0
Flipkart Group has raised $1.2 billion in the fresh round of investment led by Walmart. The injection of new funds has valued...
Read more
Brief

Now Google Invests In Jio: Acquires 7.7% Stake

Dazeinfo - 0
After Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, and many others, now Google invests in Jio. The US-based internet giant Google will acquire 7.7% stake in...
Read more
Brief

Freshers Job Not A Distant Dream: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers!

Dazeinfo - 0
During the ongoing testing times, jobs for freshers in the IT sector has almost dried off. However, in sharp contrast to the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Android Users Beware: WolfRAT Malware May Be Coming For You

Mobile Neeraj M - 1
If you're one of the 2.5 billion Android users out there, you should pay attention. The security experts at Cisco have discovered...
Read more

Coronavirus Tracking App: The Test Version From Apple And Google Is Out!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Coronavirus tracking app people need the most at unprecedented testing time. Companies are leaving no stone unturned to make anything that...
Read more

The Absence Of Android Security Updates Makes Over A Billion Devices Vulnerable!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The restricted rollout of Android security updates in combination with the Android fragmentation issue has put over a billion Android users at...
Read more

Chrome Had More Than 500 Harmful Extensions: Users Beware!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google is committed to providing a clean, safe and enhanced internet experience through its Chrome browser. In a bid to do so,...
Read more

No More WhatsApp For Android Smartphones: 75 Million Android Devices Affected

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
A few months ago, the Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp announced a change in the availability of the service for specific Android and...
Read more

WhatsApp Will Stop Working on Smartphones That Fail To Match The New Criteria!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
For many years WhatsApp has been used as primary communication mode for text, video and animated messages by billions of smartphone users...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.