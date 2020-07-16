Sam’s Club Net Sales by Year: FY 1996 – 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Sam’s Club net sales by year, starting from fiscal 1996 to the last completed quarter. Sam’s Club is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs, owned by Walmart Inc in 44 states in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. In fiscal 2020, Sam’s Club generated $58,792 million worth of net sales, with a 1.6% YoY growth. The segment accounted for approximately 11% of Walmart’s total consolidated net sales during fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

Region US, Puerto Rico & samsclub.com Source Walmart Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 392 Note Walmart fiscal year starts from February 1st

The fiscal year 2012 was the very first time when annual net sales for Sam’s Club segment crossed $50 billion milestone for the first time. Walmart reported an impressive 8.77% YoY growth in Sam’s Club net sales, amounting to $53,795 million ($53.8 billion). The segment accounted for over 12% of the company’s total fiscal 2012 net sales.

It is important to note that in fiscal 2018, Sam’s Club net sales reached an all-time high of $59,216 million, with 3.2% YoY increase. The fourth quarter was actually driving the growth, as the net sales of Sam’s Club in FY Q4 2018 surpassed $15 billion ($15,479 million) for the first time in history.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

