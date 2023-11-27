Beware Mac Users: New Malware Posing as Browser Updates

In the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, where malicious actors constantly refine their tactics, a recent development has caught the attention of cybersecurity experts. The notorious Atomic Stealer, known as AMOS, is infiltrating Mac systems through a deceptive browser update chain tracked as ‘ClearFake.’

In a previous incident in September, there was evidence of malicious ads tricking Windows users into unknowingly downloading AMOS malware, disguised as a popular application. The threat landscape has shifted, with AMOS targeting Mac users, introducing a fresh array of challenges and vulnerabilities.

The emergence of AMOS came to public attention in April 2023 when it was initially promoted as a Mac OS stealer. AMOS set itself apart by honing in on crypto assets, showcasing a specialized capability to harvest passwords from browsers and Apple’s keychain. Beyond this, it boasted an additional feature in the form of a file grabber.

What makes AMOS particularly concerning is the expanding list of compromised websites accessible to threat actors. This growing list enables them to cast a wider net, reaching a broader audience. The stakes are high as the threat actors strategically steal users’ credentials and files of interest. These ill-gotten gains can be swiftly monetized or repurposed for subsequent attacks, underscoring the urgency for robust cybersecurity measures to counter the evolving tactics of such malicious entities.

Discovering the Stealthy ClearFake

ClearFake, a relatively recent malware campaign, leverages compromised websites to distribute fake browser updates. Initially discovered by Randy McEoin in August, ClearFake has undergone several upgrades, showcasing a notable evolution in its tactics. One of its noteworthy advancements involves the use of smart contracts to construct a redirect mechanism, elevating its level of sophistication. This evolution positions ClearFake as one of the more widespread and dangerous social engineering schemes in the cybersecurity landscape.

On November 17, security researcher Ankit Anubhav observed that hackers behind the ClearFake campaign are now specifically targeting Mac users. In this nefarious scheme, Apple Mac users are being directed to download a malicious OSX dmg (disk image) file, explicitly containing the Atom stealer.

The malicious actors behind ClearFake had developed a Safari template designed to closely imitate the official Apple website. The availability of the template in various languages adds an extra layer of sophistication to this deceptive tactic.

How Atomic Stealer Gets Access to Your Data

The intrusion of ClearFake into the Mac ecosystem is a cause for concern, especially considering the historically perceived sense of security among Mac users compared to their Windows counterparts.

In this campaign aimed at Mac users, ClearFake disguises its harmful payload as a DMG (disk image) file, pretending to be an update for Safari or Chrome. The deceptive approach includes a Safari template that looks exactly like the official Apple website. Users, thinking they’re installing a routine update, download the disguised DMG file. Following the provided instructions to open the file, they unknowingly trigger a series of malicious commands after entering their administrative password. Before Mac users realize it, all their sensitive information falls into the hands of cybercriminals.

For Mac users, the emergence of ClearFake and AMOS as a unified threat demands immediate attention. While fake browser updates have been a staple threat for Windows users, the consistency with which threat actors are now targeting MacOS requires heightened awareness.

To fortify defences, Mac users must employ web protection tools capable of thwarting the malicious infrastructure associated with ClearFake and similar threats. As the digital battleground expands, so must our vigilance, and Mac users should not underestimate the importance of staying one step ahead in the ongoing cybersecurity chess match.