BriefEntrepreneurship
Updated:

Net Worth Of Jeff Bezos Is More Than Combined Net Worth of India’s Top 10 Richest People!

By Aarzu Khan
362
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Social Media Influencers On Hackers’ Target: 100,000 Accounts Leaked On Dark Web!

With influencer marketing and sponsored content being on the rise, more and more content creators, some even...
Read more
BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

The Sudden Rise In The Demand Of Refurbished Smartphones In India!

The new normal is changing the dynamics of the Indian smartphone industry. In the last two to...
Read more
BriefMerlyn Shelley - 0

Google To Start Paying News Publishers For Showing Content In Search Result

After several discussions and negotiations, the mighty Google has finally announced the much-awaited good news for "selected"...
Read more

Jeff Bezos and the phrase ‘World’s Richest Person‘ has become synonym to each other. But after the latest jump in the net worth of Jeff Bezos, the subject has become more interesting to dig deep into.

If you happen to do a quick search on the Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, you will uncover a truly interesting fact – Jeff Bezos’s total net worth currently happens to be more than the combined net worths of India’s top 10 richest people!

Yes, you read that right! According to Bloomberg, as of today, Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) happens to be worth $172 billion whereas the combined net worths of the top 10 richest men in India, which includes Reliance Industries’ CEO and frontrunner Mukesh Ambani as well, currently stands at $169.32 billion.

Advertisements

Even though Bezos had to give up a quarter of his stake in Amazon as part of a divorce settlement last year, he is still the world’s richest man, followed by Bill Gates with an estimated net worth of $114 billion, at a gap of $58 billion. For those who are unaware, last year in the month of November, Bill Gates happened to surpass Bezos in terms of net worth to become the world’s richest man for one entire day. However, since then, the gap between the two has only been widening.

In fact, the soaring net worth of Jeff Bezos has made him break its previous peak which was $167.7 billion, set on September 4, 2018, on Wednesday when the stock of Amazon surged close to 4.4 per cent to a record $2,878 value per share. It should be noted here that the latest surge in Amazon’s stock surge also added $2.3 billion to Bezos’s ex-wife Mackenzie’s net worth as well. Currently, she is at the 12th position on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index at $56.9 billion and ranked as the world’s second-richest woman after Francoise Bettencourt Meyers who is the L’Oreal heiress.

The list of richest people in India is topped by none other than Mukesh Ambani with an estimated net worth of $64.4 billion. The Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been making heads turn for the last 2 months by raising some record investments one after another for Jio Platforms. He is followed by the Czar of Indian IT Azim Premji whose net worth is estimated worth $16.4 billion.

The third in the list is Shiv Nadar from HCL, followed by Gautam Adnami from Adani Group and Radhakrishan Damai from DMart. The steel king Lakshmi Mittal and Telecom tycoon Sunila Mittal are the other bigwigs in the list.

However, it’s only Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal and Lakshmi Mittal whose net worth is increased recently. While Mukesh Ambani added $1.36 billion to his net worth, Lakshmi Mittal and Sunila Mittal added just $35 million and $15.3 million, respectively, to his net worth recently.

Advertisements

Overall, it’s once again Jeff Bezos who has gained the most recently by adding $6.65 billion to his net worth, followed by Mark Zuckerberg whose net worth increased $3.86 billion to $90.2 billion.

The stock price of Amazon’s stock price comes in the same week wherein the company announced that it would give the majority of its frontline workers one-time $500 bonuses. This decision was taken by Amazon to tackle the sharp criticism the company was receiving for quite some time after ending hazard pay for workers who have worked continually during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is quite interesting to observe how the net worth of Jeff Bezos, which increased $56.7 billion this year alone, happens to underscore a widening wealth gap in the U.S. during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Also, it needs to be mentioned that Comparisun, which is an advisory platform for small businesses, happened to predict that Jeff Bezos is very close to becoming the world’s first trillion by the year 2026.

In India, massive strides are being made when it comes to wealth accumulation as well. This year, billionaire Mukesh Ambani made his company Reliance Industries completely debt-free. He raised a whopping ₹1.15 trillion through a 24.71% stake sale in RIL’s digital assets subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd to nearly a dozen investors which include Facebook Inc, SilverMile Capital and many more. Currently, he ranks at the 9th position on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index with a net worth of $64.4 billion.

Overall, in 2020, as of right now, the collective net worth of the 500 richest people of the world stands at $5.93 trillion compared with $5.91 trillion at the beginning of the year.

Previous articleUpdate Your Windows OS Immediately: Microsoft

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Net Worth Of Jeff Bezos Is More Than Combined Net Worth of India’s Top 10 Richest People!

Jeff Bezos and the phrase 'World's Richest Person' has become synonym to each other. But after the...
Read more
Brief

Update Your Windows OS Immediately: Microsoft

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The mandate is clear from Microsoft; you must update Windows OS immediately! Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), as of late,...
Read more
Brief

The Ordeal of Millions Of Users Of Banned Apps in India!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The recent ban of 59 Chinese apps by the Indian Government, albeit being a move in the right direction to get rid...
Read more
Brief

Ban On TikTok: Where All TikTok Stars Are Heading To?

Merlyn Shelley - 0
Does the ban on TikTok pave an excellent way for Instagram to gain the momentum in business? Yes, as...
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s New Algorithm Change: A Big Boost To Original Reporting!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), after long being continuously criticised for meting unfair treatment to news publishers, is currently taking huge strides in...
Read more
Brief

Search Engine Optimization In Digital Era: Look Beyond Traffic

Dazeinfo - 0
Search engine optimization, aka SEO, plays a vital role in today's online world, especially if it's about running a business online that...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Is Netflix’s New Deal The Ticket To Its Success In The Indian Streaming Market?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Reuters reported yesterday that online video streaming titan Netflix is in the process of negotiating a multi-year deal with Indian media company...
Read more

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

More Trouble For SoftBank As Jack Ma Resigns?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The year 2020 has been extremely brutal for SoftBank Group, the Japanese multinational conglomerate. Now, to make things even worse, it has...
Read more

The World’s First Trillionaire: The Claim Is Absurd But The Race Has Begun

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For the longest possible time, all major news and media outlets have been intrigued by the question - ‘Who is going to...
Read more

Is Google Fighting A Lost Battle With Pixel Smartphones: The Key Executives Exit

Brief Neeraj M - 0
When the launch of Google Pixel 4a smartphone will take place is anyone's guess. Rumours are making round on the internet that...
Read more

Amazon Pay Later With 0% Interest Offering Is A Real Head Turner

Brief Huma Raffath - 0
The long-anticipated Amazon Pay Later service is finally made available to all of its customers in India. Amazon India...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.