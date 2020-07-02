Jeff Bezos and the phrase ‘World’s Richest Person‘ has become synonym to each other. But after the latest jump in the net worth of Jeff Bezos, the subject has become more interesting to dig deep into.

If you happen to do a quick search on the Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, you will uncover a truly interesting fact – Jeff Bezos’s total net worth currently happens to be more than the combined net worths of India’s top 10 richest people!

Yes, you read that right! According to Bloomberg, as of today, Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) happens to be worth $172 billion whereas the combined net worths of the top 10 richest men in India, which includes Reliance Industries’ CEO and frontrunner Mukesh Ambani as well, currently stands at $169.32 billion.

Even though Bezos had to give up a quarter of his stake in Amazon as part of a divorce settlement last year, he is still the world’s richest man, followed by Bill Gates with an estimated net worth of $114 billion, at a gap of $58 billion. For those who are unaware, last year in the month of November, Bill Gates happened to surpass Bezos in terms of net worth to become the world’s richest man for one entire day. However, since then, the gap between the two has only been widening.

In fact, the soaring net worth of Jeff Bezos has made him break its previous peak which was $167.7 billion, set on September 4, 2018, on Wednesday when the stock of Amazon surged close to 4.4 per cent to a record $2,878 value per share. It should be noted here that the latest surge in Amazon’s stock surge also added $2.3 billion to Bezos’s ex-wife Mackenzie’s net worth as well. Currently, she is at the 12th position on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index at $56.9 billion and ranked as the world’s second-richest woman after Francoise Bettencourt Meyers who is the L’Oreal heiress.

The list of richest people in India is topped by none other than Mukesh Ambani with an estimated net worth of $64.4 billion. The Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been making heads turn for the last 2 months by raising some record investments one after another for Jio Platforms. He is followed by the Czar of Indian IT Azim Premji whose net worth is estimated worth $16.4 billion.

The third in the list is Shiv Nadar from HCL, followed by Gautam Adnami from Adani Group and Radhakrishan Damai from DMart. The steel king Lakshmi Mittal and Telecom tycoon Sunila Mittal are the other bigwigs in the list.

However, it’s only Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal and Lakshmi Mittal whose net worth is increased recently. While Mukesh Ambani added $1.36 billion to his net worth, Lakshmi Mittal and Sunila Mittal added just $35 million and $15.3 million, respectively, to his net worth recently.

Overall, it’s once again Jeff Bezos who has gained the most recently by adding $6.65 billion to his net worth, followed by Mark Zuckerberg whose net worth increased $3.86 billion to $90.2 billion.

The stock price of Amazon’s stock price comes in the same week wherein the company announced that it would give the majority of its frontline workers one-time $500 bonuses. This decision was taken by Amazon to tackle the sharp criticism the company was receiving for quite some time after ending hazard pay for workers who have worked continually during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is quite interesting to observe how the net worth of Jeff Bezos, which increased $56.7 billion this year alone, happens to underscore a widening wealth gap in the U.S. during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Also, it needs to be mentioned that Comparisun, which is an advisory platform for small businesses, happened to predict that Jeff Bezos is very close to becoming the world’s first trillion by the year 2026.

In India, massive strides are being made when it comes to wealth accumulation as well. This year, billionaire Mukesh Ambani made his company Reliance Industries completely debt-free. He raised a whopping ₹1.15 trillion through a 24.71% stake sale in RIL’s digital assets subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd to nearly a dozen investors which include Facebook Inc, SilverMile Capital and many more. Currently, he ranks at the 9th position on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index with a net worth of $64.4 billion.

Overall, in 2020, as of right now, the collective net worth of the 500 richest people of the world stands at $5.93 trillion compared with $5.91 trillion at the beginning of the year.