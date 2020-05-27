Last Updated:

TCS Annual Revenue vs Net Profit Worldwide

The below graph represents the global revenue and net profit of TCS Limited by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to 2020. Interestingly, the Indian IT firm has reported its highest-ever annual revenue and net profit in fiscal 2020, amounting to Rs 1,569.49 billion and Rs 323.4 billion, respectively.

The above graph represents the TCS annual revenue vs net profit worldwide, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. The Indian IT firm has reported its highest-ever annual revenue and net profit in fiscal 2020, amounting to Rs 1,569.49 billion and Rs 323.4 billion, respectively. Both, revenue and net profit increased a 7.16% YoY and 2.8% YoY during the year ended March 31, 2020, respectively.

NoteTCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

