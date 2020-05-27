More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the TCS annual revenue vs net profit worldwide, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. The Indian IT firm has reported its highest-ever annual revenue and net profit in fiscal 2020, amounting to Rs 1,569.49 billion and Rs 323.4 billion, respectively. Both, revenue and net profit increased a 7.16% YoY and 2.8% YoY during the year ended March 31, 2020, respectively.

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 839 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

