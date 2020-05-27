TCS Net Income by Year: FY 2011 – 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the TCS net income by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. The Indian IT firm reported 2.8% YoY growth in its annual net income, amounting to Rs 323.4 billion in fiscal 2020. This was the highest-ever net profit the company reported in a single year.

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 838 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.