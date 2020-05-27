Last Updated:

TCS Net Income by Year: FY 2011 – 2020

The below graph represents the global net profit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to 2020. The Indian IT firm reported its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 323.4 billion during fiscal 2020, representing a 2.8% YoY growth.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the TCS net income by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. The Indian IT firm reported 2.8% YoY growth in its annual net income, amounting to Rs 323.4 billion in fiscal 2020. This was the highest-ever net profit the company reported in a single year.

RegionWorldwide
SourceTCS annual reports
Graph Id838
NoteTCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

TCS Annual Revenue vs Net Profit Worldwide

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the TCS annual revenue vs...
Read more
GraphFarm

TCS Cost of Revenues by Year: FY 2011 – 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the TCS cost of revenues...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of TCS Million Dollar Clients by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the number of TCS million dollar...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of TCS Employees by Year: FY 2005 – 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the total number of TCS...
Read more
GraphFarm

TCS Global Revenue by Year: FY 2005 – 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the TCS global revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2005...
Read more
GraphFarm

Zynga Total Bookings by Quarter: FY Q1 2020 – Q1 2020

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Zynga total bookings by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.