More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the TCS global revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2005 to the recently completed year. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the Indian IT company generated its highest-ever annual revenue of Rs 1,569.49 billion, with a modest 7.16% YoY growth. Approximately 52.3% of that came from the North America region.

Growth in TCS Global Revenue: History

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 834 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

As the graph shows, TCS annual revenue has significantly been increasing since 2005. In fiscal 2006, the company reported its first over Rs 100 billion in revenue, worldwide. The total revenue clocked Rs 132.64 billion, with an impressive 36% YoY growth. Interestingly, in just three years, the annual revenue of TCS more than doubled, clocking Rs 278.13 billion.

The fiscal 2013 was the first time when the global revenue of TCS Limited crossed Rs 500 billion mark. The company recorded an appreciable 28.8% YoY growth in its revenue, amounting to Rs 629.9 billion. A majority of that came from the company’s information technology and consultancy services.

In fiscal 2016, Tata Consultancy Services achieved over Rs 1 trillion in annual revenue. The total revenue increased 14.79% YoY, to a whopping Rs 1,086.46 billion (Rs 1.09 trillion) during the 12-months ended March 31, 2016. This was equivalent of $16.55 billion.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.