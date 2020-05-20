More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the share of Zynga mobile revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2016 to the recently completed quarter. Mobile accounted for a whopping 95.8% of Zynga’s global revenue in Q1 2020. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $386.99 million from mobile devices, with a strong 57.3% YoY growth. The increase in Zynga mobile revenue was primarily driven by the 79.8% YoY increase in mobile online game revenue during the first quarter.

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 825 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

