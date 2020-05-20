Last Updated:

Share of Zynga Mobile Revenue by Quarter

The below graph represents the share of Zynga mobile revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2016 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, in Q1 2020, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $386.99 million from mobile devices, representing 95.8% of the total revenue.

The above graph represents the share of Zynga mobile revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2016 to the recently completed quarter. Mobile accounted for a whopping 95.8% of Zynga’s global revenue in Q1 2020. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $386.99 million from mobile devices, with a strong 57.3% YoY growth. The increase in Zynga mobile revenue was primarily driven by the 79.8% YoY increase in mobile online game revenue during the first quarter.

