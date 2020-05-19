More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Zynga mobile games revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to the recently completed quarter. In Q1 2020, the company generated $344.36 million in revenue from online gaming, worldwide. Interestingly, approximately 95.4% of that generated through mobile devices. Zynga mobile games revenue reached an all-time high of $328.67 million during the first quarter of 2020, with 79.8% YoY growth. The increase in mobile online game revenue was primarily attributable to increases in mobile revenue from Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! in the amounts of $76.4 million and $46.6 million, respectively.

One must note that since Q1 2019, mobile gamers have been accounting for over 90% of the Zynga’s total online games revenue.

Growth in Zynga Mobile Games Revenue: History

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 821 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, in Q3 2017, Zynga’s mobile online games revenue surpassed $150 million mark for the first time. The company reported nearly 8.2% QoQ growth in its global revenue from mobile games, amounting to $150.7 million. However, the revenue figure declined to $147.4 million in Q4 2017, and $139.8 million in Q1 2018, marking 2.2% and 5.1% QoQ decline, respectively.

Interestingly, in fiscal Q2 2019, Zynga quarterly revenue from mobile games crossed $200 million milestone. The company reported a strong 56.5% YoY and 22.4% QoQ growth in its mobile games revenue, clocking over $223.8 million during the quarter.

In fiscal Q4 2019, Zynga online games revenue from mobile devices skyrocketed 94.8% YoY and 16.1% QoQ, to $308.73 million, worldwide. That represented over 95% of the company’s total online games revenue.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.