Zynga Quarterly Revenue by Segment: FY Q1 2011 – Q1 2020

The above graph represents the Zynga quarterly revenue by segment, starting from fiscal Q1 2011 to the recently completed quarter. Zynga’s total revenue in Q1 2020 clocked $403.77 million, worldwide. Interestingly, a whopping 85.3% of that came through online games, and rest 14.7% from the advertising and other business. Zynga online games revenue reached an all-time high of $344.36 million during the first quarter of 2020, with a strong 72% YoY growth. On the other hand, Zynga advertising and other revenue declined a notable 8.9% YoY and 25.5% QoQ during Q1 2020, totalling $59.41 million.

Growth in Zynga Segment Revenue: History

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 817 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, between Q2 2012 and Q2 2014, the company’s online games revenue declined for 9th consecutive quarter. In Q1 2012, the quarterly revenue of Zynga from online games amounted to $292.78 million, which declined 0.4% QoQ in Q2 2012, to $291.5 million. This trend continued till Q2 2014 when the total games revenue clocked $130.97 million.

Surprisingly, in Q4 2014, Zynga quarterly revenue from online games declined to a record low i.e. $129.46 million. That’s representing a notable decline of 14.4% QoQ and 4.1% YoY.

On the other hand, Zynga quarterly revenue from advertising and other services crossed $50 million mark for the first time in Q4 2014. The company generated over $57.55 million in revenue from advertising and other services, with an astonishing 139.2% YoY growth. However, the revenue figure declined a notable 38.6%, to $35.3 million in the following quarter itself.

Interestingly, in Q4 2019, Zynga advertising and other revenue reached an all-time high of $79.75 million, with 11.1% YoY growth.

