The above graph represents the Grubhub sales and marketing expenses by year, starting from 2012 to the recently completed year. In 2019, the company spent about 23.5% of its total revenue on sales and marketing activities. With 44.8% YoY growth, Grubhub sales and marketing expenses reached an all-time high of $310.3 million during the 12-months ended December 31, 2019. The $66.8 million increase in advertising campaigns across various media channels, increase in salaries, commissions and stock-based compensation expenses were the primarily reason behind the increase in S&M spending in 2019.

One must note that Grubhub’s total operating expenses increased a strong 43% YoY in 2019, exceeding $1 billion ($1,318.4 million) for the first time in history.

Grubhub Sales and Marketing Expenses: History

Region Worldwide Source Grubhub Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 810 Note Grubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

In 2014, Grubhub’s marketing and sales spending exceeded $50 million for the first time. The company reported a strong 77.3% YoY increase in its marketing and sales spending, amounting to $66.2 million.

Interestingly, in 2016, Grubhub Inc. spent over $100 million in marketing and sales activities to gain more eyeballs in the United States. The total expenses clocked over $110.3 million, with an appreciable 21% YoY growth.

In 2018, the company further increased its marketing and sales expenses to $214.3 million, from $150.7 million in 2017 – that’s a strong $63.6 million or 42.2% YoY increase.

