Last Updated:

Grubhub Sales and Marketing Expenses by Year

The below graph represents the yearly distribution of the sales and marketing expenses of Grubhub Inc., starting from 2012 to the recently completed year. With 44.8% YoY growth, Grubhub's sales and marketing expenses reached an all-time high of $310.3 million during the 12-months ended December 31, 2019.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Grubhub sales and marketing expenses by year, starting from 2012 to the recently completed year. In 2019, the company spent about 23.5% of its total revenue on sales and marketing activities. With 44.8% YoY growth, Grubhub sales and marketing expenses reached an all-time high of $310.3 million during the 12-months ended December 31, 2019. The $66.8 million increase in advertising campaigns across various media channels, increase in salaries, commissions and stock-based compensation expenses were the primarily reason behind the increase in S&M spending in 2019.

One must note that Grubhub’s total operating expenses increased a strong 43% YoY in 2019, exceeding $1 billion ($1,318.4 million) for the first time in history.

Grubhub Sales and Marketing Expenses: History

RegionWorldwide
SourceGrubhub Annual ReportsSEC Filings
Graph Id810
NoteGrubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

In 2014, Grubhub’s marketing and sales spending exceeded $50 million for the first time. The company reported a strong 77.3% YoY increase in its marketing and sales spending, amounting to $66.2 million.

Interestingly, in 2016, Grubhub Inc. spent over $100 million in marketing and sales activities to gain more eyeballs in the United States. The total expenses clocked over $110.3 million, with an appreciable 21% YoY growth.

In 2018, the company further increased its marketing and sales expenses to $214.3 million, from $150.7 million in 2017 – that’s a strong $63.6 million or 42.2% YoY increase.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Average Number of Grubhub Daily Orders by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the average number of Grubhub...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of Grubhub Active Diners by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the number of Grubhub active...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of Grubhub Employees by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the total number of Grubhub...
Read more
GraphFarm

Grubhub Total Cash on Hand by Year: FY 2011 – 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represented the Grubhub total cash on...
Read more
GraphFarm

Grubhub Costs and Expenses by Year: FY 2011 – 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Grubhub costs and expenses...
Read more
GraphFarm

Grubhub Total Operating Expenses by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Grubhub total operating expenses...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.