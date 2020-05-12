Last Updated:

Grubhub Revenue by Year: FY 2011 – 2019

The below graph represents the global revenue of Grubhub Inc. by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to 2019. The US-based food delivery company reported its highest-ever annual revenue of $1,312.15 million in 2019, with a strong 30.3% YoY growth. The growth was led by the fourth quarter.

The above graph represents the Grubhub revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to 2019. The US-based food delivery company reported a strong 30.3% YoY growth in its annual revenue, amounting to $1,312.15 million in 2019. Over 26% or $341.3 million in revenue was generated during the fourth quarter of 2019. The growth in Grubhub annual revenue was primarily driven by the significant YoY increase in the number of active Diners and daily average orders placed.

Grubhub Annual Revenue Growth: History

RegionWorldwide
SourceGrubhub Annual ReportsSEC Filings
Graph Id800
NoteGrubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, Grubhub achieved its first $100 million revenue milestone in 2013. The company’s total revenue increased 66.6% YoY, from $82.3 million in 2012 to $137.14 million in 2013.

In 2017, the annual of Grubhub Inc. crossed $500 million mark for the first time. With an appreciable 38.5% YoY growth, Grubhub’s global revenue clocked over $683 million. The growth in revenue was primarily due to the increase in our average commission rates, the number of active diners, and a higher average order size.

Interestingly, 2018 remains one of the most memorable year for Grubhub Inc. as the company achieved its first $1 billion revenue milestone. The food delivery giant reported a strong 47.5% YoY growth in its annual revenue, amounting to $1,007.26 million, worldwide. During the year, Grubhub processed $5.1 billion in gross food
sales, representing 34% YoY increase from the $3.8 billion in gross food sales processed in 2017.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

