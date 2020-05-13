More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Grubhub total operating expenses by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to 2019. It is important to note that FY 2019 was the first time ever when Grubhub’s annual operating expenses exceeded the total annual revenue. Both, total revenue and operating expenses reached an all-time high of $1,312.2 million and $1,318.4 million, respectively.

Grubhub Annual Operating Expenses Growth: History

Region Worldwide Source Grubhub Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 803 Note Grubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, Grubhub’s annual operating expenses crossed $100 million mark for the first time in 2013. The total expenses increased a strong 66.2% YoY in 2013, to $122.3 million. That’s more than 2x from 2011 when the company spent $50.6 million in operating activities.

During 12-months ended December 31, 2017, the US based food delivery company spent over $500 million in operating activities such as marketing, sales, technology, operations and support, general and administrative etc. The total operating expenses amounted to $593.3 million in 2017, with an appreciable 44.6% YoY growth. During the same year, Grubhub’s total revenue was $683.1 million.

Interestingly, in 2019, Grubhub’s total operating expenses surged over $1 billion for the first time in history! The company reported a whopping $1.32 billion ($1,318.4 million) in operating costs and expenses during the 12-month ended December 31, 2019. And, nearly three-fourth of that was spent on operations & support and sales and marketing activities.

