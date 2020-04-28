BriefStartups
Updated:

47% of Startups in India Are Left With Cash Runway Of A Month Only! [STUDY]

By Abhradeep Ghosh
4
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

A Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

The advent of the COVID-19 has impacted all kinds of businesses no matter how big or small...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Invests In Jio: Acquires 9.9% Stake At $66 Billion Valuation

In a major development, Facebook has made its largest investment in India by buying 9.99% stake of...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s Investment In Reliance Jio Creates The Largest Goldmine Of Data: Implications?

With the news of the social media giant Facebook buying a 9.99% stake into the Mukesh Ambani-led...
Read more

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has landed a lot of Indian startups and small and medium enterprises in hot water. The situation is so grave that nearly 50% of Indian startups are on the verge of collapsing.

As reported earlier many Indian startups have already laid off or furloughed most of their employees in order to survive this virus-sparked economic downturn. Now, a recent survey, which aimed to check on the health of various startups and SMEs in India have found something even more shocking!

According to a new survey conducted by the social media and community platform LocalCircles, 47% of startups and small and medium businesses in India have less than one month to be stranded without any capital left to operate. This shocking revelation shows quite clearly that the startup ecosystem in Indian has very well gone straight from booming to suffering a slow death quite tragically.

Advertisements

This survey was performed in the last week of March wherein LocalCircles received over 13,970 responses from startups and SMEs located in over a whopping 90 districts of India.

LocalCircles further reported that another 23% of startups and SMEs in India, which participated in the study, said that they have only 3-6 month’s worth of breathing room left when it comes to working capital whereas 24% said that they have cash left for the upcoming 1-3 months only.

Only 6% of the Indian startups and SMEs claimed to be completely covered for the upcoming 6 six months.

Source: LocalCircles

The nationwide lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 situation has landed most of the bootstrapped companies in rough waters. Besides not having any VC money to back them up, they are struggling with minimal to no sales during this crisis along with having to forgo any chances of raising capital in the near future as well.

The situation has worsened so badly that now various startups and SMEs have started to reach out to the Government via the LocalCircles platform and other industry associations asking for help and guidance in tackling this troublesome situation that is not seeming to go away any time soon.

Advertisements

These companies via LocalCircles’ platform have submitted various demands that they want the Indian Government to fulfil so that they can tide through this current crisis.

These demands put across the Indian Government by various startups and SMEs are as follows:

  • Reimbursement of 50% of startup employee salaries for one month or alternatively, a one-time Rs. 20 lakh grant for Government registered startups.
  • Expediting PSU, Government and large corporate payments to startups.
  • Processing TDS refunds for FY 2019-20 within 15 days.
  • Enabling CSR funds to be deployed into startups.

LocalCircles also reported that 61% of Indian startups and SMBs, looking at the current scenario, are giving serious thought to scaling down their operations in the next 6 months whereas 20% are looking at either selling their business or at a complete shutdown.

Lastly, only a meagre 13% of the survey respondents confirmed that they are looking at growth in the coming six months.

Source: LocalCircles

This situation was predicted well beforehand by many industry leaders, one of them being Rutvik Dosh, the Managing Director of Inventus Capital India who previously in an interview said that startups will most likely have to merge or either fold up completely as there are no other options left.

Similarly, many other venture capitalists and entrepreneurs over the last week have also voiced their concerns in the same manner. Most of them believe that there is a high chance of another huge wave of layoffs taking place in startups and SMEs in the coming six months.

Now it remains to be seen what does the future hold for the Indian startup ecosystem post the lockdown and the COVID-19 situation. We will keep you posted on all further developments. Stay tuned!

Previous articleNetflix Costs and Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 2012 – Q1 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

47% of Startups in India Are Left With Cash Runway Of A Month Only! [STUDY]

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has landed a lot of Indian startups and small and medium...
Read more
Apple

iPhone SE 2: The Cheapest iPhone Beats The Most Expensive Android Phone

Vaibhav - 0
People around the world have been waiting for iPhone SE 2 for a long time. Unfortunately, due to the widespread outbreak of...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft To Invest In Paytm: What’s On The Cards?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Looks like India startups have suddenly become hot favourites for US tech giants. After the big announcement of Reliance Jio Facebook investment...
Read more
Brief

PhonePe IPO: Eyes On 2023 But Will It Become A Reality?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The entire digital payments industry in India has been going through a bit of a rough patch since the very beginning of...
Read more
Brief

Investing In Employees Is The Best Strategy Business Owners Must Employe!

Aarzu Khan - 0
As an entrepreneur, you know that running a successful business means making a wide range of different investments. Companies must invest their...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Room Is Here To Topple Zoom And Dominate Video Conferencing Market

Aarzu Khan - 0
Facebook has now rolled out new features in its video calling domain to capture the now dominant market. The company recently introduced...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Microsoft To Invest In Paytm: What’s On The Cards?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Looks like India startups have suddenly become hot favourites for US tech giants. After the big announcement of Reliance Jio Facebook investment...
Read more

Investing In Employees Is The Best Strategy Business Owners Must Employe!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
As an entrepreneur, you know that running a successful business means making a wide range of different investments. Companies must invest their...
Read more

PhonePe Net Loss by Year: FY 2016 – 2019

GraphFarm Arth Tewari - 0
The above graph represents the PhonePe net loss...
Read more

Growth in PhonePe Revenue By Year: FY 2016 – 2019

GraphFarm Arth Tewari - 0
The above graph represents the growth in PhonePe...
Read more

A Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The advent of the COVID-19 has impacted all kinds of businesses no matter how big or small in all parts of the...
Read more

OYO Cuts Salary Of All Employees In India But Will It Help Them To Recover?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The SoftBank backed Indian-origin OYO was already struggling prior to the COVID-19 situation. Now, after things went completely south for the entire...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.