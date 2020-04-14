Amazon Cash Reserves by Year: FY 1996 – 2019

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Amazon cash reserves by year, starting from fiscal 1996 to the recently completed year. The company’s total cash reserves consist of actual cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. As of December 2019, Amazon has $55,021 million cash on hand. That shows an appreciable 33.4% YoY growth in Amazon’s total cash on hand.

Region Worldwide Source Amazon Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 713 Note Amazon fiscal year starts from January 1st

Amazon’s cash pile breached the $10-billion mark for the first time in 2012. The reported 19.5% YoY increase in its cash pile, totalled $11,448 million ($11.4 billion).

In 2016, the Washington based company reported nearly $26 billion ($25,981 million to be precise) cash reserves, representing 31.2% YoY increase.

One must note that Amazon’s total cash reserves crossed $50 billion mark for the first time in 2019.

About Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is an American multinational internet and e-commerce company, founded by Jeff Bezos and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company was initially incorporated on July 5, 1994, as Cadabra, Inc, and reincorporated on May 28, 1996, in the state of Delaware.

In July 1995, Amazon began its service as an online bookstore. However, later it started offering an array of products and services to the people around the world. Today, the online retail behemoth has got hands almost in every business related to tech, from retail e-commerce to cloud computing and IoT.

On May 15, 1997, Amazon completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a price of $18.00 per share.

Amazon’s major products and services include Amazon Web Services, Amazon Prime (February 2, 2005) Amazon Music ( September 25, 2007), Amazon Kindle ( November 19, 2007), Amazon Echo (November 6, 2014), Fire Phone (announced on June 18, 2014), etc.

In June 2013, Amazon finally launched its market place in India.

With $97 billion value, Amazon ranks 4th among the world’s most valuable brands 2019 by Forbes.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.