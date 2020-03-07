Snap ARPU by Region by Quarter: Q1 2015 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph presents the quarterly distribution of Snap average revenue per user by region, starting from fiscal Q1 2015 to the recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, the company generated its highest-ever global ARPU of $2.58. In fact, Snap ARPU hits all-time high during the fourth quarter of 2019, across all regions.

Snap ARPU by Region by Quarter

Region Worldwide Source Snap Inc. Financial Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 675 Note Snap Inc. fiscal year starts from January 1st

One must note that Snap Inc. (formally known as Snapchat Inc.) generates its highest ARPU from North America, followed by Europe and Rest of World.

Snap ARPU from North America increased an impressive 30.8% YoY in Q4 2019, clocking $4.42 – the highest-ever till date. About 86 million people are using Snapchat from North America as of December 2019.

Snap ARPU from Europe in Q4 2019 was $1.37. That’s a healthy 31.7% YoY increase from Q4 2018 when the social media company made $1.04 from each user located in Europe. As of December 2019, approximately 67 million Europeans are using Snapchat on a daily basis.

Snap ARPU from Rest of World in Q4 2019 was $1.35, up from $1.24 in Q4 2018.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. (formally known as Snapchat Inc.) is an American camera company, founded on September 26, 2011, by Reggie Brown, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

In the Spring of 2011, Reggie Brown came up with the idea of a disappearing-image messaging app called Picaboo (now known as Snapchat). However, due to the equity distribution issue, Brown later left the company.

In September 2011, the Snapchat app finally went live on the iOS App Store. On October 28, 2012, the company reported over 1 billion snaps being shared on Snapchat app – with over 20 million unique moments shared every day. While on October 29, 2012, the app was made available in the Google Play store for all Android devices.

On September 26, 2016, the name of the company changed from Snapchat Inc. to Snap Inc.

In March 2017, Snap Inc. completed its initial public offerings (IPO), at a price of $17 per share.

