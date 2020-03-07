Snap Global ARPU by Quarter: Q1 2015 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Snap average quarterly revenue per user, worldwide, starting from fiscal Q1 2015 to the recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, Snap Inc made on average $2.58 in revenue per user, globally – the highest-ever till date. That’s an impressive 23.4% YoY growth in Snap global ARPU for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Region Worldwide Source Snap Inc. Financial Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 674 Note Snap Inc. fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, Snap Inc. has always been witnessing significant year-over-year growth in the revenue it makes from each user, globally (ARPU). The company defines ARPU as quarterly revenue divided by the average Daily Active Users.

In Q4 2016, Snap ARPU worldwide surpassed $1.05 for the first time, up from $0.31 a year ago period. The company took 2 years to double its global average revenue per user. In Q4 2018, the social media company reported quarterly ARPU of $2.09, representing 37% YoY growth.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. (formally known as Snapchat Inc.) is an American camera company, founded on September 26, 2011, by Reggie Brown, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

In the Spring of 2011, Reggie Brown came up with the idea of a disappearing-image messaging app called Picaboo (now known as Snapchat). However, due to the equity distribution issue, Brown later left the company.

In September 2011, the Snapchat app finally went live on the iOS App Store. On October 28, 2012, the company reported over 1 billion snaps being shared on Snapchat app – with over 20 million unique moments shared every day. While on October 29, 2012, the app was made available in the Google Play store for all Android devices.

On September 26, 2016, the name of the company changed from Snapchat Inc. to Snap Inc.

In March 2017, Snap Inc. completed its initial public offerings (IPO), at a price of $17 per share.

