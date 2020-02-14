More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents Amazon shipping costs by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2003 to the recently completed quarter. The Seattle-based retail giant has shelled out a whopping $12,884 million on shipping during Q4 2019, representing 42.5% YoY increase from the same period last year.

Region Worldwide Source Amazon Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 654 Note Amazon Fiscal Year – from January to December

Overall, Amazon costs of shipping in 2019, which include sortation and delivery centers and transportation costs, reached an all-time high of $37.9 billion.

As the graph shows, Amazon’s global shipping costs are ballooning in every fourth quarter of the year (also known as a holiday quarter), as compared to rest three quarters.

Q4 2011 was the first time when Amazon’s gross shipping costs surpassed $1 billion ($1,465 million to be specific) mark, with 46.8% YoY growth.

In Q4 2016, the e-commerce giant spent a whopping $5,634 million on shipping products to its customers’ doors.

About Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is an American multinational internet and e-commerce company, founded by Jeff Bezos and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company was initially incorporated on July 5, 1994, as Cadabra, Inc, and reincorporated on May 28, 1996, in the state of Delaware.

In July 1995, Amazon began its service as an online bookstore. However, later it started offering an array of products and services to the people around the world. Today, the online retail behemoth has got hands almost in every business related to tech, from retail e-commerce to cloud computing and IoT.

On May 15, 1997, Amazon completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a price of $18.00 per share.

Amazon’s major products and services include Amazon Web Services, Amazon Prime (February 2, 2005) Amazon Music ( September 25, 2007), Amazon Kindle ( November 19, 2007), Amazon Echo (November 6, 2014), Fire Phone (announced on June 18, 2014), etc.

In June 2013, Amazon finally launched its market place in India.

With $97 billion value, Amazon ranks 4th among the world’s most valuable brands 2019 by Forbes.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.