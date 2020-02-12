BriefMobileMobile Apps

Few Popular Third-Party iOS and Mac Email Apps Selling Users’ Private Data!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Paytm Aims To Onboard 10 Million New Merchants In 2020: Vijay Shekhar [Interview]

Two days back Paytm, India's largest mobile payment platform, launched first of its kind all-in-one POS device...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

The Latest Windows 10 Update: Stay Away From It, For Now!

On January 29, a new Microsoft Windows 10 update was released as an optional, non-security update version...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Google Sent Private Videos Of Its Users To Strangers, But Claims Accidentally!

The internet behemoth Google is once again facing displeasure from internet users who backup their Photos and...
Read more
Abhradeep Ghoshhttp://dazeinfo.com/
Marketing professional in making with a passion for acquiring knowledge in the tech and internet domain to further advance my understanding of the booming start-up culture in India.

If you are someone who is heavily relied on Apple’s iOS and Mac third party emailing apps to communicate crucial pieces of information with others, you might just want to pause and rethink that. It has recently come to light that some of these popular email iOS and Mac apps have been scrapping user’s private data and have been selling them.

Motherboard, a popular technology-related news division of  Vice, has obtained several confidential documents which clearly state how several companies who make these apps scrape their user’s confidential inbox messages and sell products to clients in the finance, travel, and e-Commerce sectors using that data. One such app is ‘Edison’ which happens to be quite a popular email app that is also listed under ‘Top 100 productivity apps’ in Apple’s app store. Motherboard further went on to remark that the data obtained from these inboxes could potentially be used to make better investment decisions.

On their website’s product page, Edison has some interesting offering known as ‘Edison Insights’ and ‘Trends Direct’ respectively, which they claim can provide ‘actionable intelligence in consumer purchase trends’. It can totally make sense now as to how they fulfil this offering of theirs after the recent report coming into light.

Advertisements

Responding to the allegation, however, Edison has recently posted a Medium article by justifying their actions and explaining how the data is harvested in complete anonymity therefore allegedly trying to put their users at ease. They also further went ahead to remark that the collection of data helps them keep the platform free of any charges.

Edison doesn’t happen to be the only app that has come under a microscope with the surfacing of this report. Other popular email apps include Clearfox and Slice. The Clearfox email app mines user data and sends them to an intelligence firm called Foxintelligence. When the firm was sent an enquiry about the same, their Chief Operating Officer Florian Cleyet-Merle replied in an email by saying that they believe that actionable insights and information could be derived from the data that they harvest without compromising with a user’s privacy while benefitting both the sides.

(Source: Vice) HOW FOXINTELLIGENCE OBTAINS EMAIL DATA

Slice’s defence to this whole fiasco seemed to be a lousy one as it seems that last month they had created a page on their website instructing users how to opt-out of the usage and selling of their data in compliance to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). However, Rakuten the company which acquired Slice didn’t seem to dispute the fact when Motherboard provided them with a list of the titles of columns of the data by remarking that they didn’t know Slice was doing that.

Our Finals Thoughts

It can well be said that in the future, privacy would be considered as a thing of luxury. As more and more reports surface day in and day out about incidents such as these, it becomes quite difficult to process and understand which platforms can be trusted to respect a user’s privacy over the internet. Most of the platforms that we are accustomed to or are dependent on, seem to harvest and sell off our data to some of the other intelligence firms under the pretext that it is done while ensuring complete anonymity which, we all can fairly deduce is not completely true.

As of 2019, Apple has sold nearly 138.6 million units of iPhone, which run on iOS. The sales of iPad and Mac devices, together, in 2019 is expected to hover around 60 million. It’s important to note that Apple no longer discloses the sales figure of its device, and such figures are provided by third-party trackers. This potentially means millions of people’s data could be compromised by some of these apps in Apple’s app store.

Advertisements

Hence, as a leading tech product and innovation company, they must recheck their tall claims about their commitment to privacy and the stringent policies that they have put in place to avoid any such activities as those which have recently come under the public eye. We believe that its time that the company takes a closer look at some of the apps that they have been allowing on their App Store while making sure that these apps comply with the policies and commitments of Apple Inc. itself.

Previous articleDecoding The Profile Of An Average Gamer

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Few Popular Third-Party iOS and Mac Email Apps Selling Users’ Private Data!

If you are someone who is heavily relied on Apple’s iOS and Mac third party emailing apps...
Read more
Brief

Decoding The Profile Of An Average Gamer

Neeraj M - 0
We’ve always thought that the typical profile of an avid gamer is usually an adolescent male in his teens, commonly ranging from...
Read more
Brief

Freshers Rejoice As Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Digitally Skilled Graduates With Eye-Popping Salary Packages

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
American multi-national Cognizant is gearing up to be on a hiring spree as they plan to hire up to 20,000 newly minted...
Read more
Brief

Freshers’ Salary On The Rise In IT Companies Amid Mid-Level Layoffs

Aarzu Khan - 0
The Information Technology industry in India is recently going through some turmoil with massive mid-level layoffs taking place in some of the...
Read more
Brief

Warren Buffett Discloses the Secret Sauce to Success He Archives Every day!

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Warren Buffett, the 4th wealthiest man in the world, needs no introduction. But if you are among the very few ones who...
Read more
Brief

Samsung Surrenders To Offline Mobile Retailers: Withdraws Amazon Pay Offer!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Not long ago Samsung India had announced cashback offers in partnership with the Amazon Pay app, the digital wallet of the e-commerce...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Decoding The Profile Of An Average Gamer

Brief Neeraj M - 0
We’ve always thought that the typical profile of an avid gamer is usually an adolescent male in his teens, commonly ranging from...
Read more

Freshers Rejoice As Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Digitally Skilled Graduates With Eye-Popping Salary Packages

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
American multi-national Cognizant is gearing up to be on a hiring spree as they plan to hire up to 20,000 newly minted...
Read more

Freshers’ Salary On The Rise In IT Companies Amid Mid-Level Layoffs

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The Information Technology industry in India is recently going through some turmoil with massive mid-level layoffs taking place in some of the...
Read more

Warren Buffett Discloses the Secret Sauce to Success He Archives Every day!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Warren Buffett, the 4th wealthiest man in the world, needs no introduction. But if you are among the very few ones who...
Read more

Samsung Surrenders To Offline Mobile Retailers: Withdraws Amazon Pay Offer!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Not long ago Samsung India had announced cashback offers in partnership with the Amazon Pay app, the digital wallet of the e-commerce...
Read more

Dark web Is Proving To Be A Nightmare For Credit/Debit Card Holders!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The average internet user might not have heard about the ‘dark web’ but to all the techies who are more than just...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.