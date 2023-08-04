Apple FY Q3 2023: Revenue Declined Across All Major Markets and Segments, but Services Business Thrives

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has just revealed its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2023, closing on July 1, 2023. Surprisingly, the June quarter proved to be challenging for the Cupertino giant as its revenue either notably declined or increased by single digits across all major markets and segments except for services. Apple’s global revenue declined 1.4% YoY and a notable 13.7% QoQ during fiscal Q3 2023, to $81.8 billion. Approximately 74% of its revenue comes from the sale of products during the quarter.

On the bright side, Apple managed to control its operating expenses well, with a decline of 1.8% YoY and a significant 11.6% QoQ decrease, amounting to $58.8 billion. As a result, Apple’s net income increased 2.3% YoY in fiscal Q3 2023 to $19.9 billion. However, compared to the previous quarter’s net profit of $24.2 billion, it marked a notable decline of 17.7%.

Let’s delve into the details of how Apple generated its global revenue from its major product offerings, namely the iPhone, Mac, and iPad, as well as its rapidly expanding services business, which continues to experience robust year-on-year growth.

Apple Revenue from iPhone and Other Products

iPhone continued to hold its crown, commanding an astonishing 48.5% share of Apple’s total worldwide revenue during the fiscal Q3 2023. However, surprisingly, the company reported a 2.4% YoY decline in its revenue from iPhones, amounting to $39.7 billion worldwide during the quarter. This decline seems more concerning when compared to the previous quarter. Apple’s revenue from iPhone declined a strong 22.7% QoQ in FY Q3 2023, from $51.3 billion in FY Q2 2023, which ended April 1, 2023.

Although Apple stopped sharing its iPhone sales data long back, IDC data reveals that the Cupertino giant shipped 42.5 million units of iPhones globally between April and June 2023. There is a 6.3% YoY decline in global iPhone shipments in Q2 2023/FY Q3 2023. However, the exciting twist came from India, where iPhone shipments grew an impressive 50% year-on-year, placing the country among Apple’s top five markets.

The reasons behind this declining iPhone sales during the June quarter could be multi-faceted. It’s possible that economic factors such as the impending recession and inflation have impacted consumer spending decisions. Additionally, many consumers may be eagerly awaiting the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15, expected on September 13, 2023, which could be causing them to hold off on purchasing the current models.

Similarly, Apple’s revenue from Mac declined 7.3% YoY and 4.6% QoQ to $6.8 billion during fiscal Q3 2023. As a result of this decline, the share of Mac in Apple’s overall quarterly revenue also decreased, falling to 8.36% in FY Q3 2023 from 8.89% in the same period a year ago.

The demand for iPads also seems to have faded during the June quarter, raising questions about the factors impacting consumer preferences and the overall market dynamics. In FY Q3 2023, Apple’s global revenue from iPad declined a notable 19.8% YoY and 13.2% QoQ, amounting to just $5.8 billion. As a result of this decline, the iPad’s contribution to the company’s quarterly revenue dwindled from 8.7% to 7.1% in just one year.

Apple’s revenue from Wearables, Home and Accessories slightly increased 2.5% YoY to $8.3 billion in FY Q3 2023. However, this segment’s revenue declined 5.4% compared to the previous quarter. Wearables, Home and Accessories accounted for 10.1% of the company’s total quarterly revenue during the third fiscal quarter.

As consumers continue to embrace wearable devices such as Apple Watch and smart home technologies, Apple’s strategic focus on this segment will likely remain pivotal in sustaining growth and solidifying its position in the ever-evolving tech market.

Apple’s services revenue continues to demonstrate remarkable growth, a trend that has persisted over the past few years. In fiscal Q3 2023, the tech giant achieved an impressive 8.2% YoY and 1.5% QoQ growth in global revenue from its services business, reaching an all-time high of $21.2 billion.

This outstanding growth in the services revenue was primarily driven by the overwhelming success of over 1 billion paid subscriptions, reflecting the increasing popularity of Apple’s services among consumers. Interestingly, Services have now become a significant component of Apple’s revenue mix, accounting for an impressive 25.9% of the company’s global revenue during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This is a significant increase from 23.6% compared to the year-ago period.

Here the question arises, can Apple sustain its impressive growth in services revenue, and what new offerings might they introduce to strengthen this segment?

Apple Revenue by Regions

A closer examination of regional revenue trends is important to understand which region, in particular, was the main reason for the decline in Apple’s product revenue during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. It is worth mentioning that Apple’s revenue growth has shown a consistent pattern across all major markets, with some regions witnessing slight increases, while others experienced notable declines in the last quarter.

Americas remained the largest market for Apple, contributing 43.3% of the company’s total revenue in FY Q3 2023. However, the region witnessed a 5.6% YoY and 6.5% QoQ decline in revenue, amounting to $35.4 billion. Europe maintained its position as the second largest market for Apple, accounting for 24.7% of the company’s total quarterly revenue during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Impressively, the tech giant witnessed a 4.8% YoY growth in its revenue from the region, amounting to $20.2 billion. However, when compared to the previous quarter, Europe experienced a notable 15.6% decline in its third-quarter revenue. Greater China remains a crucial market for Apple, standing as the third largest contributor to the company’s total revenue, with a share of 19.3% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company generated an impressive $15.8 billion from this region, with 7.9% YoY growth. However, on a quarterly basis, the Greater China revenue for Apple declined a notable 11.5%. Japan accounted for 5.9% of Apple’s quarterly revenue in FY Q3 2023. The region reported a notable decline of 11.5% YoY and 32.8% QoQ in its revenue, resulting in $4.8 billion. Apple’s revenue from the rest of APAC (including India) witnessed a substantial decline of 8.5% YoY and a massive 30.7% QoQ, reaching $5.6 billion in FY Q3 2023. As a result, the region now accounted for only 6.9% of the company’s total revenue, down from 7.41% a year-ago period.

Now it will be interesting to see how Apple will address the challenges in revenue growth witnessed in certain regions and what strategies they will implement to regain momentum in these markets.

Despite the declining revenue in FY Q3 2023, Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, emphasizing that the installed base of active devices achieved an all-time high in every geographic segment. This indicates a strong and loyal customer base.

Additionally, Apple generated an impressive operating cash flow of $26 billion during FY Q3 2023, a testament to the company’s financial strength and stability. Furthermore, the company returned over $24 billion to shareholders, demonstrating its commitment to delivering value to investors.

Despite the revenue decline, Apple remained dedicated to investing in its long-term growth plans, ensuring that the company continues to innovate and evolve in the competitive tech industry.

As Apple faces revenue challenges in certain regions and segments, will its focus on wearables, services, and long-term growth plans be enough to sustain its position as a $3 trillion worth tech giant and keep investors confident in its future prospects? It will be interesting to know how Apple will adapt its product offerings and marketing strategies to meet changing consumer preferences and global market dynamics.