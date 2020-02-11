BriefTechnology

Freshers’ Salary On The Rise In IT Companies Amid Mid-Level Layoffs

By Aarzu Khan
13
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Paytm Aims To Onboard 10 Million New Merchants In 2020: Vijay Shekhar [Interview]

Two days back Paytm, India's largest mobile payment platform, launched first of its kind all-in-one POS device...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

The Latest Windows 10 Update: Stay Away From It, For Now!

On January 29, a new Microsoft Windows 10 update was released as an optional, non-security update version...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Paytm Aims To Strengthen Its Market Presence With All-in-One Device

The growth of digital payment in India is primarily led by mobile. In the last few years,...
Read more
Aarzu Khan
A full-time data scientists and a part-time industry analyst; still learning power of effective presentation and firm believer of the thought "Numbers are always magical". Love to be in the network of people who 'know' how to respect their time and keep others engaged in meaningful activities.

The Information Technology industry in India is recently going through some turmoil with massive mid-level layoffs taking place in some of the most reputed and leading Indian technology companies. It is an obvious cause for concern for those planning to join the industry as a newly minted fresher. However, these conditions shouldn’t scare them away as entry-level salaries are being said to rise with the onset of the recruitment of new graduates.

According to a survey conducted by a recruitment firm TeamLease, in December 2019, the number of IT jobs in India are said to grow by 10% in the year 2020 along with the salaries. The latest report that is focused more on salary trends of fresher and mid-level managers in India highlights the fact that the salaries of I.T. freshers grew almost 15% between 2017 and 2019, compared with the mid-level salary base that increased only 11% during the same period.

There was also quite an interesting observation about temporary workers hired by I.T. companies between 2017 and 2019. Their salaries (of freshers) grew 26% against that of the mid-level employees whose salaries only grew up to 19% in the same period.

Advertisements

On the other hand, there are more many challenges that mid-level managers and employees would face. It’s expected that due to the fast-changing technologies, and slow growth in the economy, companies would be soon forced to let go of a sizeable share of their mid-level employees. While many companies are actively investing in re-skilling their employees, falling in the mid-salary bracket, the challenge to upgrade every recruited one is an uphill battle.

All of that doesn’t apply to fresh graduates as they are expected to be equipped with knowledge in new and emerging technologies along with industry-standard practices.

Hence, the jobs for freshers in India would be blossoming in CY20/FY21, as IT companies find more value in hiring freshers loaded with the latest technologies and skills than re-skilling everyone.

Future of IT Companies in India

There is no doubt that Indian I.T. giants such as T.C.S, Infosys and Wipro have indicated they are all geared up to foster worker engagement and reward high performing and valuable employees who join as fresh graduates in the industry. This will also help them finally cut off their dependency on subcontractors.

While this surely looks like a step in the right direction, these tech giants must also come to the conclusion that they are ageing pretty quickly and with that so are their employees whom these companies are letting go of. They must not forget that they have contributed a significant chunk to the growth of these companies and therefore there must be some alternative measure that these companies can come up with to battle this issue of skill gap.

Advertisements

One can suggest re-skilling the mid-level employees so they can strengthen and retain their core skills while developing new ones and expanding their overall skill-set.

We can firmly say, whatever be the case, the I.T sector in India is showing no signs of slowing down but only gearing up to get bigger and freshers who wish to join this industry can certainly expect to be the part of a technological revolution with the coming age of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automation and other futuristic technologies.

Previous articleWarren Buffett Discloses the Secret Sauce to Success He Archives Every day!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Freshers’ Salary On The Rise In IT Companies Amid Mid-Level Layoffs

The Information Technology industry in India is recently going through some turmoil with massive mid-level layoffs taking...
Read more
Brief

Warren Buffett Discloses the Secret Sauce to Success He Archives Every day!

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Warren Buffett, the 4th wealthiest man in the world, needs no introduction. But if you are among the very few ones who...
Read more
Brief

Samsung Surrenders To Offline Mobile Retailers: Withdraws Amazon Pay Offer!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Not long ago Samsung India had announced cashback offers in partnership with the Amazon Pay app, the digital wallet of the e-commerce...
Read more
Brief

Dark web Is Proving To Be A Nightmare For Credit/Debit Card Holders!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The average internet user might not have heard about the ‘dark web’ but to all the techies who are more than just...
Read more
Brief

As Amazon Backs Off, Coronavirus Leaves MCW 2020 On Uneven Grounds: Major Companies Withdraw From The Event!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Mobile World Congress 2020, aka MWC 2020, one of the world's largest conference, has started losing its shine much before its kicks...
Read more
Brief

Elon Musk To Launch High-Speed Internet And Revolutionise The Industry!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Elon Musk needs no introduction in the world of technology as he spearheads one of the most forward-thinking and futuristic companies in...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Warren Buffett Discloses the Secret Sauce to Success He Archives Every day!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Warren Buffett, the 4th wealthiest man in the world, needs no introduction. But if you are among the very few ones who...
Read more

Samsung Surrenders To Offline Mobile Retailers: Withdraws Amazon Pay Offer!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Not long ago Samsung India had announced cashback offers in partnership with the Amazon Pay app, the digital wallet of the e-commerce...
Read more

Dark web Is Proving To Be A Nightmare For Credit/Debit Card Holders!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The average internet user might not have heard about the ‘dark web’ but to all the techies who are more than just...
Read more

As Amazon Backs Off, Coronavirus Leaves MCW 2020 On Uneven Grounds: Major Companies Withdraw From The Event!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Mobile World Congress 2020, aka MWC 2020, one of the world's largest conference, has started losing its shine much before its kicks...
Read more

Elon Musk To Launch High-Speed Internet And Revolutionise The Industry!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Elon Musk needs no introduction in the world of technology as he spearheads one of the most forward-thinking and futuristic companies in...
Read more

The New Feature Of Google Chrome Protects You From Insecure Downloads!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are a frequent user of the family of Google Web-Based Apps, then you are definitely no stranger to Google which...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.