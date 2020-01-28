More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of the number of wireless internet subscribers in India by mode of access. The wireless Internet subscriber base reached an all-time high of 665.37 million in Q3 2019. Out of those, a whopping 99.9% or 664.79 million have accessed the internet through their mobile phone or dongle.

One must note that mobile devices still account for over 97% of the total internet subscribers in India as of September 2019.

Region India Source Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Graph ID 619 Duration CY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019

In Q3 2018, the wireless internet subscribers in India crossed the 500-million milestone for the first time. Out of those, approximately 537.92 million were mobile/dongle internet users, while the rest 0.83 million were fixed wireless internet users.

As the graph shows, the number of Fixed Wireless (Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, Point-to-Point Radio & VSAT) internet subscribers reached an all-time high of 1.31 million in Q1 2019, representing an astonishing 178.7% YoY and 197.7% QoQ growth.

