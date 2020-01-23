More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the QoQ growth in the number of Internet subscribers in India by quarter. The total number of internet subscribers increased a healthy 3.35% QoQ in Q3 2019, to 687.62 million. Out of those, nearly 98% are wireless subscribers.

Region India Source Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Graph ID 615 Duration CY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019

The top 10 Internet Service Providers in India include Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Limited, BSNL, Atria Convergence Technologies, etc.

One must note that Q2 2018 was the very first time when India’s Internet subscriber base surpassed 512.26 million, with a quarterly growth rate of 3.71%.

