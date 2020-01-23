Number of Internet Subscribers In India by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the QoQ growth in the number of Internet subscribers in India by quarter. The total number of internet subscribers increased a healthy 3.35% QoQ in Q3 2019, to 687.62 million. Out of those, nearly 98% are wireless subscribers.

RegionIndia
SourceTelecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)
Graph ID615
DurationCY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019

The top 10 Internet Service Providers in India include Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Limited, BSNL, Atria Convergence Technologies, etc.

One must note that Q2 2018 was the very first time when India’s Internet subscriber base surpassed 512.26 million, with a quarterly growth rate of 3.71%.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

