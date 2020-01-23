More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the subscriber base of India’s top 10 ISPs by quarter. The total number of internet subscribers in India reached 687.62 million by the end of Q3 2019, with a quarterly growth rate of 3.35%. Out of total 353 internet service providers, the top 10 service providers together hold 99.51% of the total internet subscriber base as of Q3 2019. Reliance Jio continues to hold the top spot with 355.93 million subscribers.

Region India Source Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Graph ID 614 Duration CY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019

As of September 2019, the top 5 Internet Service Providers in India include Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Limited, BSNL, Atria Convergence Technologies.

One must note that in Q2 2016, Reliance Jio had roped in 1.5 million subscribers in its test phase in the country. Surprisingly, in just 3 months, Jio’s subscriber base in India increased to 16 million. In Q3 2017, the company recorded an astonishing 766% YoY growth in its subscriber base, totaling 138.62 million.

About India Telecom Industry

India is currently the second-largest country in the world in terms of the number number of mobile subscribers and internet users. While the penetration of internet users in India is still moderate, mobile phone subscribers have almost hit the saturation point with 80% penetration.

The Telecom industry in India is going through consolidation after the debut of Reliance Jio. The government-backed BSNL is struggling and is almost on the verge of collapsing. On the other hand, in order to compete with Reliance Jio that has taken the industry by the storm with its future-ready network, all the top players have shaken hands.

Airtel and Tata Docomo merger paved the way for other companies struggling with declining ARPU and mobile subscriber base. Soon, Vodafone and Idea followed the footmarks and merged together to become the largest telecom provider in India. The celebration, however, was short-lived as Reliance Jio leapfrogged Vodafone Idea by the end of June 2019.

The telecom market in India is divided into three segments – wireless, wireline and internet services.

