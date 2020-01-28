Number of Internet Subscribers in India by Type, by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of the number of Internet subscribers in India by type – Wired and Wireless. The wireless internet segment accounted for 96.8% of the total Internet subscribers in India in Q3 2019. Both, wired and wireless internet subscribers in India reached a new peak, with 22.26 million and 665.37 million by the end of September 2019.

Region India Source Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Graph ID 618 Duration CY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019

The CY Q3 2018 was the first time when the wireless internet subscribers in India surpassed 538.76 million, with an impressive 32% YoY growth. During the quarter, the wired internet subscriber base in India was just 21.25 million.

In Q1 2019, India recorded over 30% YoY growth in its wireless internet subs, increased to 615 million from 472.72 million in Q1 2018.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.