The above graph represents the number of mobile internet subscribers in India by quarter. It is important to note that mobile devices still account for over 97% of the total internet subscribers in India as of September 2019. The mobile internet subscriber base (phone+dongle) increased an impressive 23.6% YoY to 664.79 million in Q3 2019.

Region India Source Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Graph ID 620 Duration CY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019



The country has been witnessing significant growth in its wireless internet users over the last few years. And a majority of them access the internet through their mobile devices.

Back in 2014, the share of mobile internet users in India was 92.5%. By the end of December 2014, approximately 248 million people were using the internet either through their mobile phones or dongles. Interestingly, in the next four years, the share of mobile internet users increased to 96%. While the subscriber count doubled (582.35 million) by the end of December 2018.

