Number of Mobile Internet Subscribers in India, by Quarter

The below graph represents the number of mobile internet subscribers in India by quarter. Mobile devices account for over 97% of the total internet subscribers in India as of September 2019. The mobile internet subscriber base (phone+dongle) increased an impressive 23.6% YoY to 664.79 million in Q3 2019.

RegionIndia
SourceTelecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)
Graph ID620
DurationCY Q1 2014 – Q3 2019


The country has been witnessing significant growth in its wireless internet users over the last few years. And a majority of them access the internet through their mobile devices.

Back in 2014, the share of mobile internet users in India was 92.5%. By the end of December 2014, approximately 248 million people were using the internet either through their mobile phones or dongles. Interestingly, in the next four years, the share of mobile internet users increased to 96%. While the subscriber count doubled (582.35 million) by the end of December 2018.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

