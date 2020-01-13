Sam’s Club Net Sales by Quarter – From FY Q1 1998 to Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Sam’s Club’s net sales by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1998 to the most recently completed quarter. In FY Q3 2020, the net sales for Sam’s Club segment increased a negligible 0.7% YoY to $14,625 million. The segment accounted for nearly 11.5% of the company’s total net sales generated during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Sam’s Club Net Sales: Additional Information

Walmart has three reputable segments – Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. Out of those, Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club segments comprise the company’s operations in the United States. Sam’s Club is a membership-only warehouse club that operates in 44 states in the United States, Puerto Rico, as well as samsclub.com and omni-channel initiatives.

Sam’s Club achieved its first big milestone in fiscal Q4 2006 when it’s quarterly net sales crossed $10 billion for the first time. The segment accounted for 13.4% of the total net sales generated by Walmart for that particular quarter.

Interestingly, it was fiscal Q4 2018 when Walmart another milestone – total quarterly net sales for Sam’s Club segment crossed $15 billion ($15,479 million) – the highest-ever till date.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

