Infosys Quarterly Revenue by Region: FY Q1 2001 – Q3 2020

The above graph represents the Infosys quarterly revenue by region, starting from fiscal Q1 2001 to the recently completed quarter. As the graph shows, the Indian IT firm generates a majority of its revenue from the North America region, followed by Europe and India. Infosys revenue from North America reached an all-time high of $1,989 million, with an impressive 10.2% YoY growth.

Infosys Quarterly Revenue by Geography: History

Region Worldwide Source Infosys Limited Quarterly Reports Graph ID 686 Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

Infosys revenue in FY Q3 2020 clocked $3,243 million, worldwide. North America accounted for 61.3% of the company’s total revenue during the quarter. It was FY Q3 2011 when the company generated over $1 billion in revenue from NA region.

Infosys revenue from Europe, the second biggest market for the company, also increased 9.4% YoY in FY Q3 2020 to a record-high of $790 million.

Interestingly, with a strong 19.7% YoY growth, Infosys India revenue clocked $91 million in fiscal Q3 2020. It was fiscal Q1 2018, when Infosys revenue from India reached a record-high of $94 million, with an impressive 38% YoY increase. However, in just one year, the quarterly revenue from India declined a notable 22.3% YoY, to $73 million in fiscal Q1 2019.

About Infosys Limited:

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

