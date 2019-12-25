More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Infosys quarterly revenue share by region – North America, Europe, India and Rest of the World. As the graph shows, the contribution of North America to the Infosys total quarterly revenue has always been higher than Europe and India, despite the contribution of latter two regions have increased slowly over the last 20 years.

Share of Infosys Quarterly Revenue by Region: History

Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

In fiscal Q3 2020, the tech giant generated nearly 61.3% of its quarterly revenue from North America, 24.4% from Europe, 2.8% from India and rest 11.5% from the rest of the world. During the quarter, Infosys total revenue from North America and Europe clocked $1,989 million and $790 million, respectively.

In fiscal Q2 2001, Infosys generated nearly $97.94 million in revenue, worldwide. A whopping 75% of that came from North America, followed by 18% from Europe and a small 1.09% from India.

Surprisingly, in just 4 years, exactly in fiscal Q2 2005, the share of North America revenue declined a notable 10 percent point to 64.9%. While the share of Europe and India revenue increased to 21.4% and 1.85%, respectively.

About Infosys Limited: Additional Information

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

