Infosys Revenue by Quarter: From FY Q1 1996 – Q2 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the worldwide Infosys revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the most recent quarter. In fiscal Q2 2020, Infosys revenue from operations reached an all-time high of $3,210 million, globally. That represents a strong 9.89% YoY and 2.5% QoQ growth in its quarterly revenue.

Infosys Quarterly Revenue: History

Region Worldwide Source Infosys Limited Quarterly Reports Graph ID 159 Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

Infosys generates a majority of its revenues from software services. While a small percentage of revenue comes from the licensing of software products and platforms.

In fiscal Q1 1996, Infosys quarterly revenue was only $6 million, which increased to nearly $24 million in Q1 1999 – that’s 4x increase in just 3 years.

It is important to note that the fiscal Q3 2001 was the very first time when Infosys global revenue from its operations crossed $100-million mark. The company’s revenue increased a whopping 120% YoY to $114.9 million. Interestingly, in just two years, the company achieved another milestone as the quarterly revenue crossed $200-million mark, globally.

The second quarter of fiscal 2008 remained one of the most memorable quarters for Infosys as the quarterly revenue clocked over $1,000 million or $1 billion. The company generated about $1,022 million in revenue in Q2 2008, with a strong 37% YoY growth.

About Infosys Limited: Additional Information

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.