Reliance Jio Average Monthly Data and Voice Usage in India

The above graph represents the Reliance Jio average monthly data and voice usage per user. As of September 2019, Jio has a total of 355.2 million subscribers in India. Interestingly, Jio’s user engagement continues to surprise positively with average data consumption per user per month of 11.7 GB. However, despite that, the average voice consumption per user per month fell to 789 minutes during the fiscal quarter ended in September 2019, from 821 minutes during the preceding quarter.

Jio Data and Voice Consumption: History

Region India Source Reliance Industries Limited, RJIL Graph ID 587 Note Reliance Jio Fiscal Year: April 01 – March 31

In fiscal Q1 2019, Jio subscriber base in India surpassed the 200-million milestone for the first time since its inception. During the quarter, a Jio user consumed on an average of 10.6 GB data per month, increased from 9.7GB in the previous quarter.

On the other hand, the average voice consumption per Jio user per month increased to 744 minutes during FY Q1 2019, from 716 minutes during the previous quarter.

About Reliance Jio: Additional Information

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), an Indian telecommunications company, is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) (NSE: RELIANCE), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company has its headquarters in Mumbai, India. It is also the first telecom operator to hold pan India Unified License.

On September 05, 2016, Jio commercially launched its 4G services in India. Surprisingly, within the first month of its operations, the company created a world record by acquiring over 16 million subscribers – faster than any other telecom operator or startup in the world.

In just one month of its launch, over 72 million Jio customers signed up for JIO PRIME membership program, making it one of the most successful customer privilege programmes anywhere in the world.

In July 2017, Jio entered into India’s mobile phone market with the launch of 4G LTE feature phone, knows as JioPhone, in a bid to rope in massive 2G user base in the country.

In 2018, Reliance Jio secured the 17th place in the list of World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) and the 1st place in the list of Most Innovative Companies in India 2018.

