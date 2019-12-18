Reliance Jio Wireless Data Traffic Per Quarter

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Reliance Jio wireless data traffic during the quarter, starting from fiscal Q2 2018 to the most recent quarter. During fiscal Q2 2020 (July-Sep 2019), Jio recorded 1,202 crore GB wireless data traffic, representing an astonishing 55.9% YoY growth. On a quarterly basis, the telecom operator recorded nearly 10.3% growth in its wireless data traffic. In the June quarter of fiscal 2020, the wireless data traffic of Jio surpassed 1,090 crore GB for the first time since its commercial launch.

Jio Data Traffic Per Quarter: History

Region India Source Reliance Industries Limited, RJIL Graph ID 585 Note Reliance Jio Fiscal Year: April 01 – March 31

As the graph shows, Reliance Jio has witnessed more than 3x increase in data traffic on its network over the past two years. With 378 crore GB wireless data traffic in the fiscal Q2 2018 (July-Sep 2017), Jio emerged as the word’s largest and fastest-growing mobile data network. In just one year, Jio’s data traffic increased a whopping 104% YoY in FY Q2 2019, to 771 crore GB.

One must note that Jio generates far more data traffic on its network in every quarter than all its competitors such as Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, etc.

About Reliance Jio: Additional Information

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), an Indian telecommunications company, is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) (NSE: RELIANCE), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company has its headquarters in Mumbai, India. It is also the first telecom operator to hold pan India Unified License.

On September 05, 2016, Jio commercially launched its 4G services in India. Surprisingly, within the first month of its operations, the company created a world record by acquiring over 16 million subscribers – faster than any other telecom operator or startup in the world.

In just one month of its launch, over 72 million Jio customers signed up for JIO PRIME membership program, making it one of the most successful customer privilege programmes anywhere in the world.

In July 2017, Jio entered into India’s mobile phone market with the launch of 4G LTE feature phone, knows as JioPhone, in a bid to rope in massive 2G user base in the country.

In 2018, Reliance Jio secured the 17th place in the list of World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) and the 1st place in the list of Most Innovative Companies in India 2018.

