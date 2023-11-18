OpenAI Fired CEO Sam Altman: Timeline Hints What Went Wrong

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company, bid farewell to its co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman, citing concerns over his communication transparency with the board of directors. The announcement has sent shockwaves through the tech industry, as Altman’s departure marks the end of an era for the company that gained worldwide recognition with the launch of the groundbreaking ChatGPT, an AI-based chatbot.

OpenAI’s decision to remove Altman came after an extensive review process, revealing a lack of consistent candour in his communications with the board. The board expressed a loss of confidence in Altman’s ability to lead the company effectively.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” OpenAI said.

Sam Altman reached the X platform to express love for his time at OpenAI, emphasizing its transformative impact on both himself and the world. He also expressed admiration for the talented individuals he had the privilege of working with during his tenure.

i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people.



will have more to say about what’s next later.



🫡 — Sam Altman (@sama) November 17, 2023

OpenAI has appointed Mira Murati, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, as its interim Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Having been an integral part of OpenAI’s leadership team for five years, Mira has played a crucial role in transforming the company into a global leader in artificial intelligence. With her distinctive skillset and deep understanding of the company’s values, operations, and business, she already oversees the company’s research, product, and safety functions. Given her extensive tenure and comprehensive involvement in all facets of the company, coupled with her expertise in AI governance and policy, the board considers her uniquely qualified for the position. OpenAI foresees a seamless transition under her leadership while the formal search for a permanent CEO is underway.

The Abrupt Firing of Sam Altman: The Boiling Board Room

The firing of Sam Altman, the founder of the world’s fastest-growing startup, has sent shockwaves to the global tech industry. While the real reason is just anybody’s guess, few developments hint at what might have gone wrong between him and the board in the last 10 days.

The abrupt firing of Sam might just be the aftermath of a cybersecurity rollercoaster. Pay attention to this timeline:

OpenAI rolled out the ‘build-your-own-ChatGPT’ feature on Nov 6.

On Nov 9, Microsoft dropped a bombshell, warning its employees to stop using it due to security concerns.

Fast forward to Nov 15, OpenAI hits the pause button on ChatGPT signups.

Nov 17, Sam gets the axe. 🪓

It’s like a cyber whodunit – a lurking security hole, hackers, and a quick boardroom verdict. Looks like the drama unfolded faster than we thought!

It’s quite unlikely that the board was silently investigating Sam Altman for the last few weeks, as a few media houses claimed. The reason is simple: Just two weeks ago, Satya Nadella, the visionary CEO of Microsoft – which owns nearly 50% of OpenAI – shared a global stage with Sam Altman. Together, they delved into the AI landscape, OpenAI’s future vision, and much more. It’s hardly a brain teaser to grasp that a thought leader of Nadella’s calibre wouldn’t grace a global forum with someone under investigation or on the brink of an exit. This further proves that the table was turned in just the last 10 days.

Perhaps the damages that caused the exit of Sam Alman from OpenAI are so huge that the board was left with no choice but to fire him before the real reason is out in the public domain.

Following Sam Altman’s ouster, the co-founder and President of OpenAI, Greg Brockman, dropped a bombshell by announcing his departure. This decision followed the board’s request for Greg to step down as chairman while maintaining his role at the company, reporting directly to the CEO. Taking to the X platform (formerly Twitter), he expressed a mix of shock and sadness, stating, “Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today.”

Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today.



Let us first say thank you to all the incredible people who we have worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and all of those who have been reaching out.



We too are still trying to figure out exactly… — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

Altman’s Farewell: Love and Admiration on the X Platform

The global industry is reeling from the shock and sadness triggered by the OpenAI board’s decision to oust Sam Altman. Elon Musk‘s X platform is flooded with posts, ranging from angry rants to humorous memes, reflecting the widespread discontent and confusion surrounding this unexpected development. The departure of Sam Altman is drawing parallels to the historic exit of Steve Jobs from Apple in 1985, marked by a major disagreement between the CEO and the board. In that instance, Apple later regretted its decision and eventually brought Jobs back, adding a layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama at OpenAI.

Numerous tech leaders on X have praised Altman for his accomplishments in the field of AI. Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, lauded Sam Altman as a hero, crediting him for transforming OpenAI from scratch to a remarkable valuation of $90 billion.

Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, has joined the chorus of praise for Sam Altman, describing him as one of the best founders of his generation.

Altman played a key role in establishing OpenAI as a non-profit research laboratory in December 2015. However, it was the widespread recognition of ChatGPT that propelled Altman into the limelight as a prominent figure in the world of generative AI – the technology capable of generating unique images, text passages, and other forms of media. During a world tour this year, Altman experienced a surge in popularity, with adoring fans mobbing him at an event in London, solidifying his status as a notable face of generative AI.

Microsoft, a critical business partner for OpenAI with substantial investments and contributions to its AI systems, has provided reassurance that the recent leadership transition will not disrupt their partnership. In an emailed statement, Microsoft affirmed their enduring commitment to the long-term partnership with OpenAI under Mira Murati’s leadership and her team.

What are your thoughts on Sam Altman’s exit from OpenAI? Do you foresee a ripple effect on the company’s leadership dynamics, and potentially have repercussions on the quality of products like ChatGPT, as well as the overall valuation of the company? Or is it premature to draw any conclusions at this point?