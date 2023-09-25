DATE 2023: India’s Premier Tech Expo Welcomes Finance Minister to Unveil Tech and Finance Revolution

In a highly anticipated development, the Honorable Finance Minister of India, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to grace the stage at Trescon’s Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE). This significant event, scheduled for November 23-24, 2023, at the state-of-the-art Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) in New Delhi, promises to be a landmark moment for India’s technological journey, inspired by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DATE embodies the spirit of actively shaping the future, offering a rare convergence of government, enterprises, tech companies, including startups, and discerning global investors. With a dynamic setup featuring five main themes, three conference tracks for in-depth discussions, and multiple exhibition zones for showcasing cutting-edge technology, DATE provides a window into both current and future tech trends.

“Technology is shaping our world and enabling better governance in India. Hosting the inaugural DATE 2023 in India is a testament to our digitization efforts and reflects our commitment to national advancements and ambitions under our leader Shri Narendra Modi”, remarks Shri Tejasvi Surya, Honorable Member of Parliament and an advisory board member of DATE.

Chairperson of Cyberverse, a Strategic Partner of DATE 2023, Shri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, added, “DATE isn’t just an event; it’s the essence of India’s tech aspirations and its journey towards a brighter, digital future. With our Finance Minister joining the line-up of dignitaries and speakers, the event is well poised to bring the FinTech community together and augment our overall digital ecosystem.“

Mohammed Saleem, Founder & Chairman of Trescon, expressed, “DATE is our commitment to catalyze India’s digital evolution, bringing together innovation, expertise, and limitless possibilities. This event is the essence of India’s tech aspirations and its journey towards a brighter, digital future.”

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, the organizer of DATE, said, “We are honored to welcome Hon’ble Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman at DATE 2023 and eager to learn about some of the impactful initiatives being led by her as we mobilize the key tech community, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, introducing startups to global investors, and fueling India’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

India continues to be a magnet for entrepreneurs seeking to revolutionize digital transformation. Segments such as esports, cybersecurity, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, the metaverse, and more are experiencing remarkable growth as startups enter the market and redefine the digital landscape.

DATE 2023 goes beyond envisioning; it’s about realization. With over 100 global speakers and 3,000 participants, DATE 2023 promises enlightening insights into the latest tech trends, opportunities, challenges, and practical success stories. It aims to be the go-to event for top decision-makers, tech leaders, CIOs, CTOs, and experts from various sectors across India.

To further enhance India’s digital transformation journey, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) play a pivotal role as a key driver in accelerating India’s digital transformation journey. Their association with DATE underscores the shared commitment to building a robust innovation ecosystem.

In addition to STPI, DATE 2023 is proud to welcome the Innovation Mission of Punjab, Goa Technology Association, Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Gujarat Electronics and Software Industries Association (GESIA), and the Federation of IT Associations of Gujarati (FITAG) as valuable association partners. Their collaboration fortifies DATE’s mission to foster digital innovation and transformation in India.

For more information or to register for DATE, please visit the website. Join us at DATE 2023 and be part of India’s exciting tech journey!